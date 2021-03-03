East Anglian freeport gets greenlight

Breaking

Published: 1:41 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 2:31 PM March 3, 2021

Felixstowe and Harwich announced as one of eight freeports in England. - Credit: iWitness

The bid for a tax free port in East Anglia which will generate 13,500 jobs has been given the greenlight by the government.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced Freeport East — a bid spearheaded by the ports of Felixstowe and Harwich — would be one of eight freeports in England, in his budget this afternoon.

Leaders of the bid estimated that a freeport in the East would create 13,500 jobs and secure up to £650million of investment for the region and said work could begin on the project in as little as 18 months.

Chairman of the Freeport East bid, George Kieffer, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen by the chancellor as one of the first new Freeports in the UK since 1984.

"Freeport East offers a unique opportunity to build a truly global trade hub at the same time as accelerating opportunities in green energy and helping level-up the economy.

"We look forward to working with government to further develop our business plan and to realizing the potential that this opportunity represents.”

The bid was backed by 20 East Anglian MPs in a letter to the chancellor.

Tom Hunt, Ipswich MP and one of those who offered his backing, said the news was very welcome.

"This is hugely welcome as something which will boost our local economy and provide further jobs for my constituents.

"The government’s freeport initiative will play a crucial role in our post-Covid economic recovery by bringing new opportunities for inward investment, economic growth and regeneration.

"There are areas of deprivation in Ipswich which will benefit hugely by the introduction of the Freeport and this will help us deliver on the levelling up agenda for Ipswich.

"I spoke in the House about how the Government’s levelling up agenda should apply to all areas of the country and about the positive impact a Freeport would have for my constituents in Ipswich.

"But the new Freeport of Felixstowe will benefit the UK as a whole.

"Felixstowe is a global port and Britain’s biggest and busiest container port. It has strong global links and strong transport links to the Midlands and the North meaning that this initiative will bring significant economic benefits not just to East Anglia but also to the rest of the country.

"I plan over the coming months to explain further the tangible benefits that this new Freeport in Felixstowe will have for our town."

