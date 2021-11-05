Giggling Squid Bury St Edmunds unveils a new look following refurb

Giggling squid on Abbeygate Street has recently been refurbished - Credit: Paul Winch-Furness - Photographer

A Bury St Edmunds restaurant specialising in Thai food has unveiled a whole new look.

Giggling Squid, which is on Abbeygate Street, has been refreshed and revamped with bright new interiors and an intricate floral design.

The redesign has an intricate floral theme - Credit: Paul Winch-Furness - Photographer

The Giggling Squid chain was started by Thai born Pranee Laurillard and her husband Andrew with the aim of bringing the generous culture and authentic flavours of Thai mealtimes to the UK.

They now operate 40 restaurants across the UK, with the Bury St Edmunds branch opening up in 2016.

Some of the flowers in the restaurant were pressed by business owner Pranee Laurillard - Credit: Paul Winch-Furness - Photographer

Giggling Squid Co-founder, Andy Laurillard said: “We’ve been wanting to give our Bury St Edmunds restaurant a new look for a while.

"We hope guests love the bright new stylish interiors and the beautifully refreshed window room – we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Giggling Squid Bury St Edmunds is located at 21 Abbeygate St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1UN

For restaurant bookings call 01284776373.

Click & Collect and Delivery are available.