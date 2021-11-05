News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Giggling Squid Bury St Edmunds unveils a new look following refurb

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:56 AM November 5, 2021
Giggling squid on Abbeygate Street in bury st edmunds, suffolk, has recently been refurbished

Giggling squid on Abbeygate Street has recently been refurbished - Credit: Paul Winch-Furness - Photographer

A Bury St Edmunds restaurant specialising in Thai food has unveiled a whole new look.

Giggling Squid, which is on Abbeygate Street, has been refreshed and revamped with bright new interiors and an intricate floral design. 

The redesign of Bury St Edmunds branch of giggling squid has an intricate floral theme 

The redesign has an intricate floral theme - Credit: Paul Winch-Furness - Photographer

The Giggling Squid chain was started by Thai born Pranee Laurillard and her husband Andrew with the aim of bringing the generous culture and authentic flavours of Thai mealtimes to the UK. 

They now operate 40 restaurants across the UK, with the Bury St Edmunds branch opening up in 2016.

Some of the flowers in the Bury St Edmunds restaurant were pressed by business owner Pranee Laurillard

Some of the flowers in the restaurant were pressed by business owner Pranee Laurillard - Credit: Paul Winch-Furness - Photographer

Giggling Squid Co-founder, Andy Laurillard said: “We’ve been wanting to give our Bury St Edmunds restaurant a new look for a while.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope guests love the bright new stylish interiors and the beautifully refreshed window room – we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Giggling Squid Bury St Edmunds is located at 21 Abbeygate St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1UN

For restaurant bookings call 01284776373.

Click & Collect and Delivery are available. 

