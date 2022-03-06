News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go-ahead for deli to be added to Snape Maltings attractions

Richard Cornwell

Published: 8:59 AM March 6, 2022
Planners have given the all-clear for a new delicatessen to open at one of Suffolk's biggest tourist attractions.

East Suffolk Council has granted permission for Snape Maltings to carry out work which would enable part of the Granary Building to be leased by a tenant for a new deli.

The former maltings complex at Snape Bridge has been converted over the years into a range of uses including the world famous concert hall, being home to Britten Pears Arts, along with galleries, shops, places to eat and arts venues.

Now the council has been given approval to proposals to install air-conditioning in the Granary Building unit, a listed building. A report on the project said the unit would be "largely (but not entirely) obscured from public views from the adjacent principal car park by the existing external staircase" and would be acceptable.

The Granary is already home to four shops.

In documents submitted to the council, Lance Stanbury, head of property services for Britten Pears Arts, said the proposals will have "little or no impact" on the property.

