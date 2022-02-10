News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Grants available to help businesses towards Net Zero

Dominic Bareham

Published: 3:47 PM February 10, 2022
New Anglia LEP and the Government Office for Science are co-hosting a Future of the Sea workshop.

New Anglia LEP is providing Net Zero business support. Picture: CONTRIBUTED credit: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Businesses seeking funding to reduce their carbon emissions can now access grants from an organisation that supports economic growth. 

The Road to Net Zero Business Support Programme has been set up by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) as a pilot initiative for Suffolk and north Essex firms to proactively pivot business support and grants towards a net zero future. 

It is designed to help develop innovative/creative ideas and the testing of technologies in the private sector that could solve public sector net zero challenges. 

Grants can be used towards some minor equipment purchases, to meet the fund and timescale requirements and can be used for an element of feasibility or industrial research testing.  

New Anglia LEP is seeking fully costed proposals for activity and/or technology pilots to be carried out between March 1 and May 31, with all claims for funding required by the end of May. 

Suffolk
Essex

