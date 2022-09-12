Turbines being installed at the Greater Gabbard wind farm off the Suffolk coast - Credit: Greater Gabbard Offshore Winds

Ten years on from when it was first built, a wind farm off the Suffolk coast has generated enough green energy to power the equivalent of more than 400,000 UK homes every year.

Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm celebrates its 10-year anniversary in September 2022. The 140 turbine scheme - lying 20km off the county's coast - is a 50/50 joint venture between SSE Renewables and RWE Renewables.

So far, the 504MW wind farm has produced more than 17,487GWh - contributing to the UK government’s net zero ambitions.

SSE Renewables is responsible for maintaining and operating it from a dedicated Greater Gabbard Operations and Maintenance base at Lowestoft. The owners say in addition to the hundreds involved in its construction, a total of around 100 jobs have been created to support the wind farm’s operation - 95% of workers recruited from the local area.

Since starting operations the wind farm has engaged 10 apprentices as well as creating junior engineer roles and employing ex-fisherman on crew transfer vessels as part of a drive to employ skilled local people.

Operations boss Glynn Fereday said: “As joint partners alongside RWE, SSE Renewables is proud to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Greater Gabbard Wind Farm. The wind farm was a pioneering project for the UK offshore wind industry and for many years the 140-turbine site was the largest wind farm under development world-wide.

“The wind farm not only continues to play a crucial role in achieving net zero targets, but it has provided jobs in the local area since coming into operation 10 years ago. The Lowestoft base is currently home to over 120 team members which is predominantly made up of local people, including a number of apprentices.

"Future plans include delivery of a five-year trainee plan which will further grow the apprentice numbers of our Greater Gabbard Operations and Maintenance Team.”

A new scheme is now being developed following on from the original wind farm venture. The Greater Gabbard Extension project - known as North Falls Offshore Wind Farm - is a joint SSE Renewables - RWE Renewables project.

An Agreement for Lease for up to 504MW from The Crown Estate has been secured for it and "has the potential to build on Greater Gabbard’s already successful legacy in the East of England", said SSE.



