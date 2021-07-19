Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'
- Credit: Archant
Suffolk-based pub chain Greene King has had to temporarily close 33 pubs in the last week due to the "pingdemic" - and is warning the situation could get worse.
Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of the Bury St Edmunds-based group, called for the government to expand its "test and release" scheme - allowing staff who test negative for Covid-19 to return to work after being "pinged".
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This is a problem and I think it could get worse. It is disruptive to the business.
"We had to close, in the last seven days, 33 pubs due to lack of staff because of self-isolation.
"Across the industry, we think it is about one in five of our team members who have been affected by this and therefore it is causing a real issue for us setting up business on a daily basis.
You may also want to watch:
"We're having to have shortened hours in some circumstances."
The Greene King group runs 2,500 pubs, hotels and restaurants across the UK, including many across East Anglia.
Most Read
- 1 Look inside the most expensive home on the market in Suffolk
- 2 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 3 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
- 4 Watch Town midfielder Evans' superb free-kick goal at Fulham
- 5 Evans scores in Town's pre-season training game with Fulham
- 6 'They are starting to make a very good team... which gets me excited' - Owner Johnson on Cook and Ashton partnership
- 7 Suffolk town set for new restaurant and takeaway
- 8 What Covid rules are changing from July 19?
- 9 'We will deliver a Portman Road to be proud of' - Ashton's vow to improve home of Blues
- 10 Objectors label access to proposed 49-home estate as 'grossly unsafe'