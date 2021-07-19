News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'

Judy Rimmer

Published: 9:09 AM July 19, 2021   
Logo of Greene King, based in Bury St Edmunds

Greene King, based in Bury St Edmunds, has had to close 33 pubs after staff were "pinged" - Credit: Archant

Suffolk-based pub chain Greene King has had to temporarily close 33 pubs in the last week due to the "pingdemic" - and is warning the situation could get worse.

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of the Bury St Edmunds-based group, called for the government to expand its "test and release" scheme - allowing staff who test negative for Covid-19 to return to work after being "pinged".

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "This is a problem and I think it could get worse. It is disruptive to the business.

"We had to close, in the last seven days, 33 pubs due to lack of staff because of self-isolation.

"Across the industry, we think it is about one in five of our team members who have been affected by this and therefore it is causing a real issue for us setting up business on a daily basis.

You may also want to watch:

"We're having to have shortened hours in some circumstances."

The Greene King group runs 2,500 pubs, hotels and restaurants across the UK, including many across East Anglia.

