News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Greene King donates laptops to children facing 'digital divide' in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 3:29 PM January 25, 2021   
Vicky Neale, headteacher County Upper School and Karrie Baugh, group service delivery IT manager Greene King

Vicky Neale, headteacher County Upper School and Karrie Baugh, group service delivery IT manager Greene King - Credit: Dave Gooderham

Schoolchildren without laptops have been offered a helping hand by pubs giant Greene King.

The Bury St Edmunds-based brewer has donated 110 laptops to schools across towns including Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Newmarket, Sudbury, Ipswich and Felixstowe.

It said it was keen to support its community in Suffolk and had decided to give them to the children most in need through the Unity Schools Partnership.

Greene King IT boss Karrie Baugh said schools were doing "an amazing job" with remote learning.

“Lockdown is really tough on everyone, but it’s particularly hard for those who are homeschooling without the right equipment," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope this will go a little way to make it a bit easier for some of their students during lockdown.”

Vicky Neale, headteacher for County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds, said: “We are delighted to be the first of many schools within the Unity Schools Partnership to benefit from this generous donation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert
  2. 2 WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB
  3. 3 COMMENT: Paul Lambert's record at Ipswich Town is not good enough - it's time for change
  1. 4 Closure of Debenhams stores in Suffolk and north Essex confirmed
  2. 5 Covid infection rate in Ipswich continues to fall below England average
  3. 6 Critical care full and nearly 700 patients fighting Covid in hospital
  4. 7 'I don't agree... I'm doing what's best for my career' - new signing Thomas responds to Ismael's 'unprofessional' accusations
  5. 8 The Verdict: More delusion and fabrication... Sorry Mr Lambert, this is simply unacceptable
  6. 9 Covid-19 cases continue to fall across region, latest statistics show
  7. 10 More than 1,700 Covid patients now discharged from hospitals

“We have many families who either require a laptop because they don’t have one in the household or because they are having to share with parents who are working from home.

"Either way, this will make a big difference to how they can access their remote education.”

Tim Coulson, chief executive of Unity Schools Partnership, said the donation would make a "massive difference" to students across its 30 schools, and offered the company its heartfelt thanks.

The company has made the donation - worth nearly £25,000 - after updating many of its devices before the onset of the Covid-crisis.

Its IT team overhauled each laptop, fitted new memory and wiped all data to meet the specification required by schools.

Earlier this month, Greene King announced plans to change pub names with racist overtones.

Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Live

Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus