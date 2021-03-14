Butcher to open second site in Suffolk as demand for business grows
A popular butcher's shop which has become a success in Sudbury will be opening a new site in Haverhill next month - making it the town's only meat store.
Jamie's Meat Inn, which has been serving customers in Sudbury's North Street for the last seven years, has decided to take the plunge and build a physical presence in Haverhill, where many of its loyal customers live.
The business, owned by Jamie Towells, will be taking on the site of The Animals Charity shop which recently closed down in the town's High Street.
It will be the only butcher's shop in Haverhill and will be right in the heart of the High Street - something which Mr Towells hopes will help generate footfall.
"We already deliver to a number of Haverhill customers on Fridays who often say they wish we were closer," said the 34-year-old.
"There are currently no butcher shops in Haverhill and we have already had some great feedback from customers since we announced our new opening, including praise from the council."
Jamie's Meat Inn had been eyeing up a number of premises a couple of years ago but then the coronavirus lockdown hit.
Although the pandemic has caused many businesses to struggle, Mr Towells said the restrictions have furthered his business.
He said: "Through the lockdown we have been getting bigger and bigger and we've had endless amount of support.
"We have been busier than normal, and the trade has really improved, but I hope people continue to shop local after the lockdown ends."
Mr Towells said he has a mix of emotions about opening the new venture, adding it is "exciting but nervous" to be taking on a new site at this time.
"It's obviously a financial risk for me," he said. "But hopefully it is one that pays off."
He hopes to open the store at the beginning of April, when a lot of shops will prepare to welcome back their first customers, generating increased footfall in the town centre.
Mr Towells said he hopes to cater for those who are looking to reconnect with family and friends over a BBQ in the garden when restrictions ease, delivering home BBQ packs straight to people's doors.
He will continue to offer delivery service from both the Sudbury and the new Haverhill shop from Tuesdays to Saturdays.
Initially, the Haverhill delivery service will be within a five-mile radius, which will increase to 15 miles in the future.