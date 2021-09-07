Home Bargains changes festive opening hours

Published: 2:19 PM September 7, 2021

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich, has changed its opening hours this Christmas - Credit: Archant

Discount retailer Home Bargains has announced changes to its festive opening hours this year.

Two stores in Ipswich and one in Bury St Edmunds will be affected by the changes.

Bosses at the chain said they wanted to thank staff for their hard work during the pandemic by giving them two extra days off on Boxing Day and New Year's Day for the first time.

The business was classed as an essential retailer throughout the pandemic, so remained open during the lockdowns.

Home Bargains stores will close early on Christmas Eve at 5pm and will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing day and New Year's Day, to allow staff to enjoy more time to spend with family and friends.

The announcement follows a similar decision by supermarket chain Morrisons, which announced its stores will close on Boxing Day this year. Other retailers are also planning closures over the festive period.