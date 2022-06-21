Hotel, restaurant, cafe and children's business named best in Suffolk

The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds was named as the best hotel in the Muddy Stiletto Awards - Credit: Archant

The Suffolk winners of the Muddy Stilettos Awards have been announced with a hotel, restaurant and cafe all named best in Suffolk.

The awards celebrate independent businesses and each county has its own set of winners voted for by the public, with 27 categories this year including best hotel, best destination pub and best family attraction.

The Muddy Stilettos offers an insider's guide to the best food, day trips, hotels, and more across the country all year round.

This year the awards received 765,000 votes across the UK.

Here are the 2022 Suffolk winners:

1. The best hotel: The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

2. The best restaurant: The Pantry, Newmarket

3. The best cafe: Procopio’s Pantry, Bury St Edmunds

4. The best children's company: ClayBear Official, Mildenhall

The Maldon Grey in Sudbury and The Lion Brassiere in East Bergholt were both shortlisted for best destination pub but were beaten by The Oliver Cromwell in St Ives.