HSBC’s Colchester high street branch has reopened following a major facelift.

The bank was closed for 10 weeks to be decorated and re-fitted. The branch is now equipped with new signage and furniture, new self-service machines and upgraded counters.

A greater number of staff will now be able to serve customers.

The new-look bank includes digital education zone and an area set aside for customer seminars, which could include talks on financial wellbeing or how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.

HSBC director for Colchester and Ipswich Paul Houlding said: “We are continuing to invest millions of pounds into our branch network to create a better banking experience for our customers.

“The changes that we are making to our High Street branch will mean customers have a much more modern branch, with increased space in the banking hall, plus a digital education zone and an area for customer seminars where we can inform groups of customers on important issues, like helping them with their financial wellbeing, or to keep them safe from fraudsters.

“While we are investing in our branch network nationally as well as in Colchester, the direction of travel for customer behaviour is quite clear — customers are becoming more comfortable primarily using online and mobile banking to take control of their finances, turning to other channels for very particular interactions.

“That could be to get face-to-face advice, when they have a complex financial issue, or they want to discuss how a major life event will affect their finances, whether that is an expected new addition to the family or a bereavement. Whichever their preference, we are there for them in Colchester.”

Colchester’s North Station Road branch is set to close permanently on June 4 with all accounts transferred to the High Street branch, which reopened on Monday, May 24.

