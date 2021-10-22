Suffolk shop wins 'Boutique Clothing Store of the Year'

Published: 4:14 PM October 22, 2021

A Suffolk clothing store has been handed a prestigious title by annual retail awards judges.

Ice of Ixworth was named 'Boutique Clothing Store of the Year' for London and the South East by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards.

Owner Sally Cansdale, who also runs a dress agency and hat hire service from the same site, said she was "absolutely thrilled" by news of the recognition.

The store employs four other staff and has been part of Ixworth High Street for the last 14 years.

Sally was told the shop was a finalist last October, after being nominated by a customer and visited by mystery shoppers last June, but the final announcement of the winner was delayed until recently due to the Covid pandemic.

The award citation says: "Whether you are going to the supermarket or a garden party at Buckingham Palace, Ice of Ixworth has the perfect outfit for you.

"The judges were particularly impressed by the variety of clothes on offer, which ensures all styles and occasions are easily catered for."

