News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk shop wins 'Boutique Clothing Store of the Year'

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:14 PM October 22, 2021   
Ice of Ixworth owner Sally Cansdale

Ice of Ixworth owner Sally Cansdale said she was "absolutely thrilled" by news of the award - Credit: Sally Cansdale

A Suffolk clothing store has been handed a prestigious title by annual retail awards judges.

Inside Ice of Ixworth

Inside Ice of Ixworth - Credit: Sally Cansdale

Ice of Ixworth was named 'Boutique Clothing Store of the Year' for London and the South East by the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards.

Owner Sally Cansdale, who also runs a dress agency and hat hire service from the same site, said she was "absolutely thrilled" by news of the recognition.

Ice of Ixworth owner Sally Cansdale

Ice of Ixworth owner Sally Cansdale - Credit: Sally Cansdale

The store employs four other staff and has been part of Ixworth High Street for the last 14 years.

Sally was told the shop was a finalist last October, after being nominated by a customer and visited by mystery shoppers last June, but the final announcement of the winner was delayed until recently due to the Covid pandemic.

Ice of Ixworth

Ice of Ixworth - Credit: Sally Cansdale

The award citation says: "Whether you are going to the supermarket or a garden party at Buckingham Palace, Ice of Ixworth has the perfect outfit for you.

"The judges were particularly impressed by the variety of clothes on offer, which ensures all styles and occasions are easily catered for."
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures show flooding along Suffolk coast
  2. 2 Large cannabis farm discovered in property near Suffolk-Essex border
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January
  1. 4 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  2. 5 Police officers praised for saving baby's life with CPR
  3. 6 Family pays tribute to 'gentle giant' who died in motorbike crash
  4. 7 Work finally starts on the Ipswich Garden Suburb after decades of debate
  5. 8 No need to wait for booster invitation - clarification after Covid jab confusion
  6. 9 11 Suffolk hotels named among best in the country
  7. 10 New shop for farm that focuses on mental health
Retail
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A14 | Updated

Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The home featured on a 2010 episode of Grand Designs

Gallery

'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon