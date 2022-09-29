A 'quiet majority' of locals are in favour of a new nuclear power station at Leiston, a poll suggests - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A majority of residents in east Suffolk support building a new nuclear plant, a new poll suggests.

Polling company ICM found that despite the controversy surrounding the building of Sizewell C at Leiston, 61% of "a representative sample" of 1,000 local people who took part in its survey backed the plans while 24% opposed it.

Energy company EDF - which runs Sizewell B nuclear power station and is spearheading efforts to build the next-generation plant - said the results of the poll show support for the project has remained strong over a two-year period.

The independent survey was commissioned by EDF. A similar survey was carried out in November 2020, and 58% were in favour of the station while 27% were opposed.

Half felt EDF had been open and transparent in communicating to local people about Sizewell B while 21% didn't, while 68% felt they were either very or fairly well informed about nuclear power.

ICM interviewed 800 adults by phone and 200 online between July 27 and September 5, 2022 - after the new power plant was given the green light - in the latest survey.

Two thirds of those surveyed (66%) believe the power plant will bring jobs and training to the area while 59% think the benefits will outweigh any temporary disruption during construction.

Residents surveyed were strong backers of net zero targets for carbon emissions with 86% in favour, with 70% believing nuclear should be part of the energy mix. Seven in 10 thought nuclear energy could help Britain become more self-sufficient.

When polled on energy types, 15% (152 people) were in favour of coal, 26% (263) were for gas, 55% were pro-nuclear (552), and 87% (874) were for wind power. 70% agreed with the statement nuclear power has disadvantages but the country needs nuclear power as part of the energy mix.

Sizewell C head of regional engagement Tom McGarry welcomed the findings.

“Sizewell C has always had the support of the quiet majority because it offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity for jobs, training and growing prosperity," he said.

"It will also continue Suffolk’s decades-long expertise in generating nuclear power for the country.

"While these results show supporters outnumber opponents by a big margin, we recognise that a number of local people have understandable concerns about the construction phase.

"We will continue to work with them to make sure we reduce disruption to the minimum level possible and maximise the benefits this project can offer.”

When built, the plant will generate enough electricity to power 6m homes for at least 60 years, says EDF.

The funding for the project is still being worked out ahead of construction as EDF and the government thrash out a deal on the £700m needed, said the company. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng highlighted Sizewell C as one of the projects to be fast-tracked as part of the government's Plan for Growth.