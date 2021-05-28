Webinar to ask 'are we ready for net zero?'

Published: 8:41 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 8:43 AM May 28, 2021

A webinar hosted by Insight Energy is setting out to answer the question 'are we ready for net zero?' ahead of a major climate conference later this year.

The speakers are drawn from industries ranging from agriculture to nuclear power, and topics that could come up for discussion will range from using hydrogen powered construction machinery to growing tomatoes with excess heat from industrial processes.

Speaking on behalf of the event's partners, Norfolk & Suffolk Unlimited, C-J Green, chairwoman of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “There is huge political and business momentum gathering behind the road to net zero, particularly as we focus on our economic recovery from Covid-19 and ahead of COP 26 later in the year, when it’s anticipated that the most ambitious plans ever made to fight climate change will be agreed.

“Every business and organisation has a role to play and we need to start making those changes now – for the good of the planet but also for your own business running costs, sustainable future plans and because it is increasingly being demanded from customers.

"It’s no longer enough for us to rely on big businesses to make changes alone.

"If we are to reach net zero targets of halving carbon emissions by 2030, everyone needs to play a part.”

The speakers will include:

Catrin Ellis Jones from Vattenfall

Julia Pyke from EDF and Sizewell C

Nigel Cornwall from New Anglia Energy

Philip McNaughton from British Sugar

Mark Goodall chairman of AEIC

Penelope Guarnay from BT

