Freeports and low-tax zones will 'complement one another', government says

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivering his mini-budget in the House of Commons, London. - Credit: PA

The government has pledged its new low-tax 'investment zones' will work to "complement" the existing freeport scheme to help level-up Suffolk.

Freeport East was announced as one of a handful of low-tax zones by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak in 2021.

Then, earlier this month, it was revealed that Suffolk County Council was one of 38 authorities in talks with the government over hosting new 'investment zones', which slash taxes in a bid to boost business in the area.

A government spokesman said: "We will work closely with local partners to ensure both freeports and investment zones complement one another and accelerate investment.”

Another £25million of funding for Freeport East is due to be released next month, should the freeport's business case be given the green light by the treasury.

At this point, the project will be committed to delivering its objectives as set out in its business case.

Those involved in the Freeport East project are weighing up the benefits that investment zones will offer and how they will compare with the existing freeport offering.

George Kieffer is the chairman of the Freeport East bid - Credit: Warren Page

George Kieffer, acting chairman of Freeport East, said: "There are some interesting items in the 'investment zone' concept, although details are quite scarce. Clearly, Freeport East is slightly different.

"But it's fair to say we should certainly be looking at whether we can include some of the advantages of 'investment zones' within the Freeport East area."

The government's new investment zones are expected to be smaller geographically than freeports which cover an area 45km across.

A map showing the extent of the area covered by Freeport East - Credit: FREEPORT EAST

Businesses within these zones will get accelerated tax reliefs for structures and buildings for 10 years, as well as 100% tax relief on qualifying investments in plant and machinery.

The scheme will also loosen planning rules in specified agreed sites, in a bid to release land and accelerate development.

Mr Kieffer said the Freeport East project is making good progress, with the Range having signed up to establish a 1,650-employee-strong logistics hub at the £200million Gateway 14 development in Stowmarket, "commercially confidential" talks taking place around the Felixstowe site, and progress being made on planning the Harwich location.

Freeport East is expected to be incorporated into a company this month, and a new management team has been appointed.

Cllr Suzie Morley (leader, Mid Suffolk District Council) was joined by Gateway 14 chair Sir Christopher Haworth and partners from Jaynic, Freeport East, Jackson Civil Engineering Ltd, Stowmarket Town Council and Mid Suffolk District Council to mark the official groundbreaking at Gateway 14 near Stowmarket. - Credit: Bec Austin

Following his appointment as Freeport East chief executive, Steve Beel said: “Having been brought up in the region, I have a personal desire to see a deepening of economic growth and employment opportunities in the East of England.

"I look forward to getting to work with current and new partners to ensure Freeport East delivers more than the sum of its parts.”

Further staff appointments are expected at Freeport East later this year.

The government's 'investment zone' concept has been hit with criticism over the plans to loosen planning regulations.

The RSPB has called on people in Suffolk to write to their MPs objecting to the plans, which it describes as an "unprecedented attack on nature and the laws that protect it".

Jeff Knott, the RSPB’s director of policy and advocacy, said: “The impact will be far-reaching, mountain to coast. It will affect habitats and species. Nowhere will be safe. We knew this new government was likely to make nature a low priority, but the scale and pace of these announcements is truly shocking.

“We are angry, yet we are immensely grateful for the support we have received on this, and we will continue fighting for the best outcome for nature.

“Now we are readying ourselves to fight the biggest attack on nature in a generation and are calling on our partners, supporters, and people who love their local wildlife, to help by contacting their MPs and making themselves heard.”

The Green Party in Suffolk has also written an open letter to Conservative councillors asking them to oppose the plans.

Andy Mellen, Green Party council group leader, said: "Our local Conservative councillors represent many rural voters who will be up in arms about the Government’s proposals.

Councillor Andy Mellen - Credit: Jason Noble/LDRS

"They should not feel duty-bound to back the government, because these plans are almost the direct opposite of manifesto promises and have never been put to the British people.

"We need all our local politicians, whichever party they come from, to stand up for nature, and to make plain that we can have robust local economies whilst also helping nature to recover.

"Local Tories have a special responsibility to say no to their new leaders, on behalf of our community."