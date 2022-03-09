News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town submit Portman Road planning application

Angus Williams

Published: 5:39 PM March 9, 2022
Ipswich Town have submitted an application to develop parts of Portman Road Stadium to Ipswich Borough Council.

Ipswich Town have submitted plans to redevelop parts of the Portman Road Stadium.

The plans, which were received by Ipswich Borough Council earlier today, refer to a "partial demolition" and altering of the southeast corner of the ground to allow for the installation of a new "big screen".

In addition to this, the club plans to alter the home and away dugouts.

A spokesman for the club said more information would be released in the coming days.

It comes after Mark Ashton, Town chief executive, revealed he had a to-do list for the ground in May last year.

He said: "We'll take a good look at the stadium. We'll want to upgrade it and if we think that the plan is right to develop one of the stands, or more, then we'll put a plan in place for that."

Also on his list of priorities was a "modern" complete with undersoil heating and hybrid grass/synthetic fibre surface. 

