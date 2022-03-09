Town submit Portman Road planning application

Ipswich Town have submitted an application to develop parts of Portman Road Stadium to Ipswich Borough Council. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have submitted plans to redevelop parts of the Portman Road Stadium.

The plans, which were received by Ipswich Borough Council earlier today, refer to a "partial demolition" and altering of the southeast corner of the ground to allow for the installation of a new "big screen".

In addition to this, the club plans to alter the home and away dugouts.

A spokesman for the club said more information would be released in the coming days.

It comes after Mark Ashton, Town chief executive, revealed he had a to-do list for the ground in May last year.

He said: "We'll take a good look at the stadium. We'll want to upgrade it and if we think that the plan is right to develop one of the stands, or more, then we'll put a plan in place for that."

Also on his list of priorities was a "modern" complete with undersoil heating and hybrid grass/synthetic fibre surface.