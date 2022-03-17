News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town confirms purchase of land near stadium

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:19 PM March 17, 2022
Ipswich Town has purchased land near Portman Road.

Ipswich Town Football Club has bought land near its Portman Road home.

Gamechanger 20 Ltd, which owns the club, has purchased the land behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand to the south of the stadium.

But a spokesman at the club confirmed there were "no concrete plans" yet for the development.

The land, which sits on the corner of Russell Road, is currently occupied by retail units which were previously used by Office Outlet and Better Gym.

The area includes the front and rear car parks close to the retail units and sits opposite to what will be a Travelodge, once construction of the hotel chain is completed.

Mark Ashton, Town chief executive, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have acquired the land behind our Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

“This is a further demonstration of the club’s ownership investing in infrastructure in and around our Portman Road home.

“We are fully aware there are areas of much-needed improvement at Portman Road. Over the coming weeks, we will communicate additional projects to support that.

“We are currently looking at several options that can enhance and support the club for its present and future. 

“This is just the start.”

