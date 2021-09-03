News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Record number of job vacancies as Suffolk lacks workers in key sectors

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:00 AM September 3, 2021   
Suffolk has a high number of job vacancies in the construction, manufacturing and distribution sectors

Suffolk has a high number of job vacancies in the construction, manufacturing and distribution sectors - Credit: PA/iSTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk is desperate for workers in the construction, engineering, and manufacturing industries, as the number of vacancies in the UK rises to record levels.

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows the number of open job vacancies fell sharply at the beginning of the pandemic — reaching the lowest level since 2000. But has since risen to the highest level, with 835,000 jobs currently open.

According to statistics from online job board CV-Library, nearly 3,000 of these vacancies are in Suffolk.

The firm's data shows there are 390 unfilled construction jobs in the county, along with 255 in distribution and 252 in manufacturing and surveying.

There are also a substantial number of roles in social care, engineering and administration. 

You may also want to watch:

Michelle Pollard, owner and director of Ipswich-based recruitment firm Spider, said the record-breaking number of vacancies was down to a "double-whammy" of Covid and Brexit.

Michelle Pollard, Chair of the Suffolk Skills Show .

Michelle Pollard, Chair of the Suffolk Skills Show . - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"A lot of the talent in the most in demand sectors came from overseas," she said. "Now that you haven't got that ebb and flow of candidates being able to come and go — coupled with Covid — it's going to be a problem in the short-term until they sort out the points system."

Most Read

  1. 1 Decision delayed on 200 new homes for edge of Suffolk village
  2. 2 'Bizarre' sighting of rare porcupines startles driver on rural road
  3. 3 Why the signings won't stop at Ipswich Town even now the transfer window is closed
  1. 4 Massive 200-litre diesel spillage causes major A14 tailbacks
  2. 5 A14 set to be closed for several more hours after 200-litre diesel spill
  3. 6 Ipswich man arrested after four die in crash on M25
  4. 7 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
  5. 8 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
  6. 9 Doctors 'don't want to be GPs' as patients struggle to book appointments
  7. 10 Suffolk midwife concerned as pregnant women in critical care with Covid

However, Ms Pollard is expecting a flood of candidates in the next few months to help fill the vacancies as confidence in the economy increases.

She said: "Candidates who have been holding on in roles that they're not happy in, they are now about to resign. I'd like to go and put bet on that — I think that's going to happen quite soon.

"The Americans are calling it the great resignation."

Chris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), said: “The recruitment challenges we are seeing in some of our key sectors are due to a combination of factors, including Covid, Brexit, and the end of the furlough scheme.

Chris Starkie of New Anglia LEP

Chris Starkie of New Anglia LEP - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

"Suffolk has an ageing population and younger people may not be coming in to replace those who are leaving sectors such as construction or logistics, while in general more people are now looking for a better work/life balance than they may have enjoyed before."

Mr Starkie said the LEP was working with the Department for Work & Pensions and local colleges to help fill vacancies.

Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lavenham's village sign

Suffolk Live

Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town signed Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy on deadline day

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Live

Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
New larger green bins will be supplied by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste Picture: ARCHANT

East Suffolk Council

Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Exclusive

Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon