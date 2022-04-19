Landmark is lit up with familiar faces for music event

The image of kayaker Neil Armstrong Boast is projected onto the Tide Mill in Woodbridge - Credit: RUTH LEACH

A well-known landmark was lit up with some well-known faces as part of a music event by the River Deben.

The photos of Woodbridge residents, which were dipped in the river for a month for an art project, were projected on to the side of the Tide Mill during the Sun Deck music by the river event.

Photographer Ruth Leach had the idea of submerging the 20 images of local artists and musicians to highlight the impact of human activity on the river after noticing a "brown, filthy scum" while engaging in open water swimming and kayaking.

Local residents Mike and Brenda Clark are projected on to the Tide Mill - Credit: RUTH LEACH

The portraits were retrieved from the water and displayed as part of the Faces of Woodbridge exhibition at Artspace in Woodbridge at the end of February to show the effects of pollution.

The Sun Deck events feature music sets by DJs, including Noise of Art DJ Ben Osborne.

Suffolk County Councillor Caroline Page was among the familiar faces projected on to the Tide Mill - Credit: RUTH LEACH



