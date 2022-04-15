News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Plan to convert farm buildings into three holiday lets gets go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM April 15, 2022
Laxfield google maps view

Plans for the conversion of redundant farm buildings in Laxfield have been given the green light. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert farm outbuildings in Laxfield into holiday lets have been given the go-ahead by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The now-redundant farm buildings at Manor Farm, Badingham Road, are to be converted into two two-bed and one one-bed holiday lets with on-site parking facilities.

Planning documents for the project, prepared by Hollins, say the plans will help to "renovate and repair the existing buildings to ensure their future protection and to do so in a careful manner to retain the character of the buildings."

"The proposed works, whilst providing three holiday lets, allows the existing structures to be renovated and repaired and enables ongoing protection to the existing buildings. The buildings at present are used as an annexe (not now required) and as general storage areas for materials and equipment not necessarily required."

More information on the plans (DC/22/01029) can be found here.

Planning
Planning and Development
Suffolk
Woodbridge News
Mid Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Samuel Gillett, from Sudbury, has not been seen since last month

Updated

Body found near River Stour believed to be missing Sudbury man

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk mum forced to give up on detective dream due to low pay

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants

Pubs

Takeover of east Suffolk pub closed for six months completed

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

O'Neill to depart Town at end of season

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon