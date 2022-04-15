Plan to convert farm buildings into three holiday lets gets go-ahead

Plans for the conversion of redundant farm buildings in Laxfield have been given the green light. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert farm outbuildings in Laxfield into holiday lets have been given the go-ahead by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The now-redundant farm buildings at Manor Farm, Badingham Road, are to be converted into two two-bed and one one-bed holiday lets with on-site parking facilities.

Planning documents for the project, prepared by Hollins, say the plans will help to "renovate and repair the existing buildings to ensure their future protection and to do so in a careful manner to retain the character of the buildings."

"The proposed works, whilst providing three holiday lets, allows the existing structures to be renovated and repaired and enables ongoing protection to the existing buildings. The buildings at present are used as an annexe (not now required) and as general storage areas for materials and equipment not necessarily required."

More information on the plans (DC/22/01029) can be found here.