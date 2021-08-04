Gallery
'We have two years worth of brides' – store owner has not had a rest in four months
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A Suffolk bridal store owner has not had a rest in months as wedding fever has set in after restrictions have lifted.
Rashida Agboke, owner of Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market, has been rushed off her feet by those that had their weddings cancelled and people who were proposed to during lockdown.
Ms Agboke, who had her first Sunday off in four months on August 1 said: "Its been mental at the moment.
"We have got two years worth of brides all coming.
"New brides haven't had the opportunity to get a dress.
You may also want to watch:
"I have never been this busy before.
"Quite a few have had their [weddings] cancelled."
Most Read
- 1 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
- 2 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
- 3 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank
- 4 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
- 5 Evans on Town's 'powerful' mantra, not shying away from favourites tag and working under Cook again
- 6 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery
- 7 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 8 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
- 9 Nearly 20,000 parking fines since council took control of enforcement
The mum-of-one eight-year-old daughter, Christina Addison, claims a lot of people have got engaged during lockdown.
"I have had so many brides to see, so many new people to look at dresses," she added.
The 31-year-old has run her own bridal business, previously at Badingham in an old barn for five and a half years until she opened her new shop in Wickham Market.
It had its first official opening on Saturday, July 31.
Preparing the new shop took some time after she got the keys in June.
While she was getting lots of work done on the buildings, she met her boyfriend and hopes to get married one day soon.
"All he needs to say is he wants to marry me and job done," she joked.
"I have everything ready."
She deals mainly one-to-one with her clients so the brides have "exclusive use" of the boutique.
"I try to understand what they are looking for and their needs," she added.
Ms Agboke, from Colchester, offers other additional services like a VIP experience. It has a complimentary bottle of bubbles on arrival, premium chocolates, a VIP Lily Christina Bride T- shirt, clutch bag with your married name and more.
If you want to know more or make an appointment at Lily Christina Bridal Collection in High Street, Wickham Market you can between 9am and 9pm. Email Lilychristinabridal@gmail.com, search social media for Lily Christina Bridal Collection or phone 07717448509 for more.