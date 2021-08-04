'We have two years worth of brides' – store owner has not had a rest in four months

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM August 4, 2021

A Suffolk bridal store owner has not had a rest in months as wedding fever has set in after restrictions have lifted.

Rashida Agboke, owner of Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market, has been rushed off her feet by those that had their weddings cancelled and people who were proposed to during lockdown.

Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Agboke, who had her first Sunday off in four months on August 1 said: "Its been mental at the moment.

"We have got two years worth of brides all coming.

"New brides haven't had the opportunity to get a dress.

You may also want to watch:

"I have never been this busy before.

"Quite a few have had their [weddings] cancelled."

Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The mum-of-one eight-year-old daughter, Christina Addison, claims a lot of people have got engaged during lockdown.

Lily Christina Bridal Collection shop owner Rashida Agboke and her daughter Christina Addison. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I have had so many brides to see, so many new people to look at dresses," she added.

Rashida Agboke, owner of Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The 31-year-old has run her own bridal business, previously at Badingham in an old barn for five and a half years until she opened her new shop in Wickham Market.

It had its first official opening on Saturday, July 31.

Preparing the new shop took some time after she got the keys in June.

Rolaka Akande, Damilola Akande, Rashida Agboke and Toye Akande at Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market. - Credit: Danielle Booden

While she was getting lots of work done on the buildings, she met her boyfriend and hopes to get married one day soon.

"All he needs to say is he wants to marry me and job done," she joked.

"I have everything ready."

Tina Agboke, Rashida Agboke and Joe Agboke at Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market. - Credit: Danielle Booden

She deals mainly one-to-one with her clients so the brides have "exclusive use" of the boutique.

"I try to understand what they are looking for and their needs," she added.

Ebi Avi, Christina Addison and Rashida Agboke at Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Agboke, from Colchester, offers other additional services like a VIP experience. It has a complimentary bottle of bubbles on arrival, premium chocolates, a VIP Lily Christina Bride T- shirt, clutch bag with your married name and more.

Lily Christina Bridal Collection in Wickham Market. - Credit: Danielle Booden

If you want to know more or make an appointment at Lily Christina Bridal Collection in High Street, Wickham Market you can between 9am and 9pm. Email Lilychristinabridal@gmail.com, search social media for Lily Christina Bridal Collection or phone 07717448509 for more.