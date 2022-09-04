Plans for B&B accommodation at historic Suffolk pub granted

Plans for five B&B rooms at The Lion have been granted by Babergh District Council. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to offer bed and breakfast rooms at The Lion in East Bergholt have been granted by Babergh District Council.

The Lion's website says that the five rooms will provide an "elegant and enjoyable getaway for couples and families" - with rooms decked out with luxury showers, king-sized beds and a high-quality coffee machine.

The new B&B rooms will be located on the first and second floors of the Grade II listed pub - while a small two-storey building at the rear of the pub will also be converted to provide a B&B room on the ground floor and an office for the pub on the first floor.

The planning officer's report on the project said "the proposal supports the expansion of an existing business and promotes tourism".

A spokesman for the Lion said: "We are extremely excited that permission has finally been granted for our rooms. We are a significant employer of local people in a fully refurbished, award-winning hospitality venue. Located in a beautiful village, we will cater for tourists and we look forward to welcoming overnight guests."

The pub - which dates back to the 1770s - is keen to make the most of its location, close to the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, as well as connections to famous painter John Constable, who would have known of the pub when he lived and painted in the village.







