Suffolk organisations share £113,000 funding pot

Refugees, Armed Forces veterans and young people are among those benefiting from £113,636 funding from a community grant scheme.

Six voluntary and community sector projects have shared the cash from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Community Challenge Fund, which is run in partnership with Suffolk Community Foundation.

Access Community Trust, Combat2Coffee, Emmaus Suffolk, Porch Project, Suffolk Refugee Support and The Mix at Stowmarket have been funded by the scheme that supports organisations that can actively help people into employment and deliver against a range of work readiness outcomes.

Andrea Pittock, head of grant programmes for Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “The New Anglia LEP has recently made another round of funding to six fantastic organisations across the county.

“Our ongoing partnership working with them allows us to reach even more charities in need of support. We look forward to following these projects closely as they rebuild local lives in Suffolk.”