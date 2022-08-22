Historic Suffolk antique shop scoops prestigious award

A Suffolk antique shop has scooped a prestigious regional award, marking it as one of the best of its kind in the country.

At the Prestige Business Awards, Melford Antiques was honoured with the award for best antiques store/centre of the year for London and the south-east of England.

Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre can be found in the Grade II listed Old Maltings in Hall Street, Long Melford.

Owner Graham Hessell (right) receives his award from one of the judges - Credit: Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre

The recognition comes less than two years after the re-opening of the former antiques warehouse after its closure and change of ownership in 2019.

The change of hands was followed up with an "extensive refurbishment and renovation programme", the owners said.

Owner Graham Hessell said: "It is an accolade which is very much appreciated as it reflects not only all the hard work and effort that has gone into creating this new and vibrant emporium over the last two years.

"It is also a reflection of the quality, variety and diversity of the specially selected, independent, professional antique, retail dealers and craft personnel who trade from the centre.

Melford Antiques is set in a grade II listed building - Credit: Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre

"And of course to my dedicated team who work so hard to make the centre a successful and pleasant environment for our many established clients, customers and visitors, old and new, who visit the centre."

Melford Antiques has more than 16,000 square feet of display areas which covers four floors and is home to over 60 independent antique dealers and other retailers, with items dating back to the 17th century.

Some of the display cabinets at Melford Antiques - Credit: Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre

Additionally, the antiques centre also holds occasional musical recitals and art and craft exhibitions in the in-house gallery.

The popular Pullman Café and Vintage Tea Room, created in the form of an old railway carriage, can also be found at the site.