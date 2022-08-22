News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Historic Suffolk antique shop scoops prestigious award

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:12 PM August 22, 2022
Melford Antiques has been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony

Melford Antiques has been recognised at a prestigious awards ceremony - Credit: Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre

A Suffolk antique shop has scooped a prestigious regional award, marking it as one of the best of its kind in the country.

At the Prestige Business Awards, Melford Antiques was honoured with the award for best antiques store/centre of the year for London and the south-east of England.

Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre can be found in the Grade II listed Old Maltings in Hall Street, Long Melford.

Owner Graham Hessell (right) receives his award from one of the judges

Owner Graham Hessell (right) receives his award from one of the judges - Credit: Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre

The recognition comes less than two years after the re-opening of the former antiques warehouse after its closure and change of ownership in 2019.

The change of hands was followed up with an "extensive refurbishment and renovation programme", the owners said.

Owner Graham Hessell said: "It is an accolade which is very much appreciated as it reflects not only all the hard work and effort that has gone into creating this new and vibrant emporium over the last two years.

"It is also a reflection of the quality, variety and diversity of the specially selected, independent, professional antique, retail dealers and craft personnel who trade from the centre.

Melford Antiques is set in a grade II listed building

Melford Antiques is set in a grade II listed building - Credit: Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village
  2. 2 A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock
  3. 3 Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale
  1. 4 Incredible picture of Milky Way captured near Suffolk coast
  2. 5 Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure
  3. 6 11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk
  4. 7 North Stander: Have we found our 20-goal striker? Maybe...
  5. 8 GALLERY: The best pictures from Framlingham Country Show
  6. 9 Ipswich still top, Pigott nets, Posh spice - League One round-up
  7. 10 7 great pubs with outdoor seating by the Suffolk coast

"And of course to my dedicated team who work so hard to make the centre a successful and pleasant environment for our many established clients, customers and visitors, old and new, who visit the centre."

Melford Antiques has more than 16,000 square feet of display areas which covers four floors and is home to over 60 independent antique dealers and other retailers, with items dating back to the 17th century.

Some of the display cabinets at Melford Antiques

Some of the display cabinets at Melford Antiques - Credit: Melford Antiques, Interiors & Lifestyle Centre

Additionally, the antiques centre also holds occasional musical recitals and art and craft exhibitions in the in-house gallery.

The popular Pullman Café and Vintage Tea Room, created in the form of an old railway carriage, can also be found at the site.

Suffolk Live News
Retail
Long Melford News

Don't Miss

George and son Freddie Gittus pig farm in Brandon PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

West Suffolk pig farmer reluctantly decides to sell herd after torrid year

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
The iconic Red Arrows are expected to fly over Suffolk once again this summer

Suffolk Live News

Red Arrows set to soar over Suffolk today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cineworld at Cardinal Park, Ipswich, could be at risk after the chain reported a loss of �1.3bn in t

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suffolk cinemas at risk as Cineworld 'set to file for bankruptcy'

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon