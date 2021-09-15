Five star cat hotel opens near Bury St Edmunds
- Credit: Longcroft Cat Hotel Bury st Edmunds
A luxury cat hotel with climate controlled bedrooms has opened near Bury St Edmunds.
The five star cat resort is run by Lady Lorna Bellhaven 15 minutes from the Suffolk town, on her eight acre estate.
The hotel offers eight suites, each with a climate controlled bedroom, a private, safe garden area, and a multi story viewing platform.
The hotel opened on Saturday 4 September. During the celebration Lady Bellhaven donated a cat hamper to the charity Cats Protection.
The Suffolk site is the 25th to open under the Longcroft brand — which calls itself the "UK's only luxury hotel group for cats".
You may also want to watch:
The brand started in 2010 when Abi Purser opened the first hotel in Welwyn Garden city.
Lady Bellhaven said: "I’m very proud of the facilities we have here and I just love cats and spending time with them and their owners."
Most Read
- 1 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues
- 3 'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision
- 4 'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing
- 5 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
- 6 'We're a soft touch' - Cook on defeat to West Ham U21s
- 7 Three Suffolk villages listed among best in the UK
- 8 Seven observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss to West Ham U21s
- 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to West Ham's Under 21s
- 10 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham U21: Blues beaten again as errors prove costly
"It’s wonderful to have so much support from the local community as we embark on this exciting new chapter."