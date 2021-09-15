News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Five star cat hotel opens near Bury St Edmunds

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:26 PM September 15, 2021   
Councillor John Griffiths cutting the ribbon at Longcroft Cat Hotel Bury st Edmunds

Councillor John Griffiths opened the Longcroft Cat Hotel in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Longcroft Cat Hotel Bury st Edmunds

A luxury cat hotel with climate controlled bedrooms has opened near Bury St Edmunds.

The five star cat resort is run by Lady Lorna Bellhaven 15 minutes from the Suffolk town, on her eight acre estate.

The hotel offers eight suites, each with a climate controlled bedroom, a private, safe garden area, and a multi story viewing platform.

The hotel opened on Saturday 4 September. During the celebration Lady Bellhaven donated a cat hamper to the charity Cats Protection.

The Suffolk site is the 25th to open under the Longcroft brand — which calls itself the "UK's only luxury hotel group for cats". 

A cat sitting in a pink cushioned wrought iron basket

A cat enjoying the luxury hotels facilities - Credit: Longcroft Cat Hotel Bury st Edmunds

You may also want to watch:

The brand started in 2010 when Abi Purser opened the first hotel in Welwyn Garden city. 

Lady Bellhaven said: "I’m very proud of the facilities we have here and I just love cats and spending time with them and their owners." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues
  3. 3 'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision
  1. 4 'He will be missed by so many' - Tribute to Harry, 21, after fatal stabbing
  2. 5 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
  3. 6 'We're a soft touch' - Cook on defeat to West Ham U21s
  4. 7 Three Suffolk villages listed among best in the UK
  5. 8 Seven observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss to West Ham U21s
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to West Ham's Under 21s
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 1-2 West Ham U21: Blues beaten again as errors prove costly

"It’s wonderful to have so much support from the local community as we embark on this exciting new chapter."

Pets
Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A car has crashed into the front of the M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath

Suffolk Live

Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Alan Brazil arrives at the Radio Academy Arqiva Hall of Fame Fellowship honours event at The Savoy i

Alan Brazil set to return to radio after heart operation

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Severe delays on the A12 after a lorry has overturned on the Northbound carriageway

Suffolk Live

Severe delays on A12 after lorry overturns

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon