Published: 3:26 PM September 15, 2021

A luxury cat hotel with climate controlled bedrooms has opened near Bury St Edmunds.

The five star cat resort is run by Lady Lorna Bellhaven 15 minutes from the Suffolk town, on her eight acre estate.

The hotel offers eight suites, each with a climate controlled bedroom, a private, safe garden area, and a multi story viewing platform.

The hotel opened on Saturday 4 September. During the celebration Lady Bellhaven donated a cat hamper to the charity Cats Protection.

The Suffolk site is the 25th to open under the Longcroft brand — which calls itself the "UK's only luxury hotel group for cats".

A cat enjoying the luxury hotels facilities - Credit: Longcroft Cat Hotel Bury st Edmunds

You may also want to watch:

The brand started in 2010 when Abi Purser opened the first hotel in Welwyn Garden city.

Lady Bellhaven said: "I’m very proud of the facilities we have here and I just love cats and spending time with them and their owners."

"It’s wonderful to have so much support from the local community as we embark on this exciting new chapter."