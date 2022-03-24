News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorries to be banned from driving through Eye town centre

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 7:30 AM March 24, 2022
Poulter at Eye

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter with county councillor Peter Gould in Eye town centre. - Credit: Office of Dr Dan Poulter

Lorries are set to be banned from using Eye as a through route following work by Central Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter and Suffolk County Council.

A traffic order banning heavy lorries from the town centre - except for access - is to be be brought in by the county council after pressure from Dr Poulter and local councillor Peter Gould.

The order will cost about £50,000 and will force lorries to take alternative routes to the town centre unless they have deliveries to make.

Dr Poulter said: “For too long residents have endured inappropriately high numbers of large HGVs travelling through the town, causing danger to pedestrians and children travelling to and from school, constant congestion in the town, not to mention damage to historic buildings.

"I am very grateful for all that Peter Gould has done to help make the TRO happen. We both recognised the need to take urgent action and we are now pleased to have secured a firm commitment from Suffolk County Council that they will take action.”

Dan Poulter
Suffolk County Council
Suffolk Highways
Suffolk
Eye News

