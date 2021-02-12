News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Investors set to snap up East Anglian companies in post-Covid bounce

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 12:00 PM February 12, 2021   
Alison Mackway, managing director of Wrightway Health

Alison Mackway of occupational health firm Wrightway Health which was snapped up in a £4.5m takeover - Credit: Wrightway Health

A flurry of investors are poised to swoop on Norfolk and Suffolk firms as the region starts to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, a corporate finance expert has predicted.

Even amid the crisis in 2020, East Anglia was a hive of activity for mergers and acquisitions, says financial firm Lovewell Blake, which is based in the region.

It expects East Anglia to be just as active this year - with a "busy pipeline" of deals being done.

Matt Crawley, who heads up the firm's corporate finance team, said there was little sign that the coronavirus crisis is dampening down appetite for the sale and purchase of businesses.

The firm advised on 50 cases last year, when a number of high-value deals were sealed in sectors including food and drink, motor dealerships, occupational health, engineering, care, leisure and hospitality.

Among the deals brokered by the team in 2020 were the sales of occupational health specialist firm Wrightway Health for £4.5m, and of care homes business Progress Pathways near Thetford to national operator Achieve Together.

You may also want to watch:

Wrightway is based in Norwich and has clinics across Great Yarmouth, Kings Lynn, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

‘’When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, there was uncertainty as to how mergers and acquisitions activity would play out, but over time it is proving to be more and more resilient for both buyers and sellers,” said Mr Crawley.  

Most Read

  1. 1 East Suffolk to restart bin collections next week after snow
  2. 2 Family 'not giving up' search for missing dog Jet, last seen 2 days ago
  3. 3 Where are coronavirus rates declining the most in Suffolk?
  1. 4 Uproar at Sandi Toksvig's mispronunciation of River Deben on Suffolk travel show
  2. 5 East Suffolk faces a week with no bin collections
  3. 6 Threat to Suffolk sites as Prezzo announces closures
  4. 7 Sex industry link to illegal Airbnb booking in Suffolk during lockdown
  5. 8 Suffolk in top 5 nationally as 1 in 4 adults get Covid jab
  6. 9 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
  7. 10 Man released under investigation after A12 crash leaves man fighting for his life

“Clearly some sectors are having a better time than others – but we are seeing activity across a broad spectrum.

“As well as closing several sales mandates during the year, we have conducted strong strategic acquisitions and dozens of due diligence assignments for private equity houses, national and international consolidators. 

“As we have moved into 2021 there are a great number of conversations taking place, providing indications that this year is going to continue to be extremely active.  

“As the region starts to emerge from the pandemic once the vaccination programme is rolled out more widely, I predict that the flurry of activity will continue, as investors seek to capitalise on any post-Covid bounce by investing and acquiring businesses before the growth curve.’’

Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Lambert

Football | Poll

Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Refuse collectors in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich waste team at work

Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
A12 lorry accident

Updated

A12 at Stratford St Mary REOPENS after lorry overturns and four vehicles...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus