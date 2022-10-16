Top honour for iconic £1.5million seafront cafe
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
A stylish new contemporary café has won a regional award - and could go on to scoop a national honour.
Felixstowe's Martello Café was named ‘best non-residential new build’ at the regional LABC Building Excellence Awards – just a few months after being highly commended by local design judges.
The LABC also named Felixstowe-based architect, Robert Allerton as the region’s ‘best residential and small commercial designer’, while Woodbridge firm Chapel Properties won ‘best residential and small commercial builder’.
The regional winners will all go forward to the Grand Finals of the LABC Building Excellence Awards 2022 – the UK’s largest business-to-business awards in the building control sector – taking place at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, on Friday, January 27.
The awards recognise the work of building control surveyors, builders, site managers, architects, designers, and anyone involved in a construction project where building control was provided by a local authority team.
The £1.5million Martello Café opened in May this year at the end of Sea Road at the entrance to Martello Park as part of the wider redevelopment of the resort's South Seafront area.
East Suffolk Council (ESC) contributed grant funding of £950,000 from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund to the project, along with a further £30,000 from the Coastal Revival Fund.
The project and its architects, Plaice Design Company, were also ‘Highly Commended by judges at the RIBA Suffolk Design Awards 2022.
David Ritchie, East Suffolk's cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “I’m absolutely delighted by news of this triple recognition for building excellence in East Suffolk.
“Our Building Control team works hard to ensure buildings are properly constructed and meet legal safety standards. But that doesn’t mean our buildings should be exclusively functional or utilitarian – and this award for the stunning Martello Café shows that style and substance are of equal value to the amenity of residents and visitors.
“Congratulations are also due to Robert Allerton and Chapel Properties for recognition of their excellence in architecture and construction.”