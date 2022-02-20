Micro-brewery set to open at Suffolk business park

A new micro-brewery is preparing to set up in premises at Martlesham Heath.

Saxon Brewery Company Ltd has been granted permission to use a business unit at Bristol Court, Betts Avenue, for the brewery operation with brewery shop and taproom.

The project will create three part-time jobs and the company hopes these will become full-time as it becomes successful.

Norton Taylor Nunn Ltd, for Saxon Brewery Company, told East Suffolk Council the proposal is to use a vacant unit which had previously been a server room for an internet service provider.

The company said: "The applicant intends to install a 10-barrel brewhouse with a 22.5 square metres mezzanine floor to be used as a taproom.

"In addition, it is proposed to retail small quantities of Saxon Brewery beer from the unit strictly for consumption off the premises.

"The brewing process, in general, is known as a very quiet one. Usually, in a microbrewery, much of the equipment is used for different stages of production with pumping between tanks. Therefore, the proposal will not significantly increase the noise levels of the surrounding area that is mainly industrial/business."