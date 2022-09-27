New warehouses next to Suffolk village could create 100 jobs

The warehouses would be built next to the existing industrial estate. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for three large warehouses in Mendlesham with the promise of around 100 new full-time jobs have been recommended for approval.

Henley Property Investment's plans would see the 8,100 square metre buildings built to the east of the existing Mendlesham industrial estate - on the site of the former airfield.

Planning officers have recommended that the plans be approved at Wednesday's (September 28) Mid Suffolk development control committee.

There have been some concerns raised around the scheme - including from Wetheringsett Parish Council, which objected to the plans on grounds of adding a new access onto the A140 "when there is a satisfactory existing access that could be used".

Mendlesham councillor Andrew Stringer said: "There are some concerns being expressed about this application, Wetheringsett Parish has some serious concerns with opening up yet another access onto the busy A140 given the frequent accidents on this area.

"I also have take serious issue with building sheds with almost three acres of roof space yet not one square metre of solar panels are being offered or asked for by the Conservative-run Mid Suffolk District Council."

Mendlesham councillor Andrew Stringer. - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson from agent Tetra Tech planning said: "The proposal on land at CEVA, Mendlesham is fully policy compliant (in fact it exceeds local policy requirements in many areas).

"Having carefully considered the proposals over a number of years, the developer is seeking to bring new employment opportunities to the area on a key brownfield site.

"The proposal exceeds local requirements in terms of design quality and sustainability.

"The new warehouses will be highly energy efficient, reducing on site emissions by more than 30% (well in excess of the 10% required by local planning policy and Building Regulations).

"This is achieved through the use of high-quality construction methods (to deliver improved air tightness), more efficient controls and the use of air source heat pump technology.

"In addition to this, new areas of habitat will be provided, specifically designed for the locality (including areas of open mosaic habitat) and significant new tree planting is also proposed.

"The scheme has been designed to deliver a safe, attractive and healthy environment for people to work in and the developer looks forward to delivering this carefully considered scheme."

The official recommendation to the committee is to grant planning permission with conditions.