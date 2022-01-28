Accountancy network MHA has strengthened its presence in East Anglia with a new office launch at Colchester Business Park.

MHA is the UK member of Baker Tilly International. Member firm MHA MacIntyre Hudson operates in the East Anglia region.

It said the larger, more central office will allow it to better service clients as well as benefiting its employees.

Partner Cara Miller said the business would be actively recruiting specialist professionals at all levels as a result of the move.

“One of the key aims of our business is to create larger more accessible offices to better service our clients and provide staff with modern and refreshing facilities, a collaborative working space and greater opportunities for recruitment and career development,” she said.

MHA's new regional office complex at Colchester Business Park - Credit: MHA

“The move allows us to announce that we are recruiting in the region. We are looking for both tax and audit professionals across various levels include audit trainees to join our team within a flexible, agile and family friendly working environment.

“There are several positions live now, and more will be opened up later in the year.”

MHA MacIntyre Hudson dates back to 1880 and has had a strong presence in the East for many years, acting for some high profile national and international businesses.

It works in key sectors in the region including haulage and logistics, manufacturing, property and construction, not for profit, and motor. It has also strengthened its international links with the Baker Tilly network and has expanded its expertise into areas such as sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance).

MHA is a network of independent accountancy firms, and is ranked the 12th largest accountancy group in the UK.

It comprises four member firms with specialist industry knowledge. These collaborate and share best practice with the aim of providing outstanding client service.

The firms include MHA MacIntyre Hudson, MHA Moore & Smalley, MHA Monahans and MHA Tait Walker. The network has 136 partners and 1,375 staff across the UK.

