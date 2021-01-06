News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Plans to convert former high street deli into family home submitted

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2021   
Plans to convert a former Needham Market deli into a house has been submitted.

Plans to convert a former Needham Market deli into a house have been submitted. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to convert a former delicatessen in Needham Market high street into a family home.

The property in High Street, was the former home of Deli-licious a locally run café and shop which left the site 18 months ago. 

The building is split into two sections, a residential home, which is currently occupied and a commercial space which fronts onto the street. 

Since 2019, the commercial property has been left empty, however a change of use application has now been submitted, which would allow the former shop to be converted into residential area. 

The commercial space is linked to the home through an internal door and would be converted into a dining room if the plans are approved. 

You may also want to watch:

The application says no external alterations will take place and that the property would remain as a residential property for the foreseeable future. 

Council officers will now review the designs before deciding whether to approve to reject the plans. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Visitors to Suffolk coast 'cannot hide' as lockdown comes into force
  2. 2 Trinity Park to be used as one of 13 vaccine hubs in Suffolk
  3. 3 Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk
  1. 4 Covid cases double in Suffolk in a week - with 3,400 more positive tests
  2. 5 Ex-Town boss McCarthy sacked by APOEL after just two months
  3. 6 Suffolk to go own way and give second dose of Covid vaccine without delay
  4. 7 Explained: How the Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Suffolk
  5. 8 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
  6. 9 Plans for 140 village homes and a £1.2m school/early years centre revealed
  7. 10 Mutated coronavirus strain spreading fastest in the East, government reveals
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Education News

The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Hospital boss voices anger as conspiracy theorists film in corridors

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus