Plans to convert former high street deli into family home submitted

Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2021

Plans to convert a former Needham Market deli into a house have been submitted. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted to convert a former delicatessen in Needham Market high street into a family home.

The property in High Street, was the former home of Deli-licious a locally run café and shop which left the site 18 months ago.

The building is split into two sections, a residential home, which is currently occupied and a commercial space which fronts onto the street.

Since 2019, the commercial property has been left empty, however a change of use application has now been submitted, which would allow the former shop to be converted into residential area.

The commercial space is linked to the home through an internal door and would be converted into a dining room if the plans are approved.

The application says no external alterations will take place and that the property would remain as a residential property for the foreseeable future.

