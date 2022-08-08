New boxing gym opens in Saxmundham
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The owners of a new boxing gym in Saxmundham have said they got off to a 'really great' start after opening.
Titanium ABC opened its first boxing gym on August 1 at the Carlton Park industrial estate in Saxmundham, which has been kitted out with a 14ft boxing ring and 14 punch bags.
The gym has been set up by partners Kelly Reddington, 38, and Will Stewart, 36.
Will said: "Growing up, there was never really anything to really do like boxing, there were some karate classes which I did growing up but when I was older, I wanted to do boxing.
"There was nothing around though so I ended up doing kickboxing and had to travel to Ipswich every day, and I have been going to Norwich for eleven years now to the professional gym there.
"I thought this area needed something like this, it needed somewhere where people don't have to travel.
"We are incredibly excited for this. We have had a lot of messages from people saying this is just what the area needs."
Most Read
- 1 85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk
- 2 Two arrests as man suffers serious injuries in pub brawl in seaside village
- 3 Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast
- 4 Thousands head to Helmingham car show
- 5 'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre
- 6 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
- 7 Popular family-run butchers announces closure
- 8 'Incredible' firefighters spend nearly 12 hours tackling forest blaze
- 9 North Stander: The early signs are very positive for Town
- 10 'A top team for League One' - Forest Green boss praises Town
The gym held an open day before the opening, which featured champion boxers and professional trainers, such as Derek Chisora's trainer sending a good luck message to the gym.
Will said: "The open day went really well. It was a great turnout, young and old people and had a lot of interest and lots of people signed up.
"You can see what this means to people round here already.
"One person said he travels to Martlesham and has done for a very long time so it is good for him to have something like this on his doorstep.
"People appreciate that round here, there is not much to do, and the way I look at it is, you can talk about it, but go and do something about it.
"I have been in lots of boxing gyms in my life, and a lot of them are chucked together with quite tacky stuff, but ours has good equipment, and has been well thought off and put together.
"Since opening it has been going really well. It has been busy, mainly in the evenings, and people new to boxing have signed up, with so many doing it that we have had to split classes for them. It has been manic."