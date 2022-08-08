New boxing gym opens in Saxmundham

The owners of a new boxing gym in Saxmundham have said they got off to a 'really great' start after opening.

Titanium ABC opened its first boxing gym on August 1 at the Carlton Park industrial estate in Saxmundham, which has been kitted out with a 14ft boxing ring and 14 punch bags.

The gym has been set up by partners Kelly Reddington, 38, and Will Stewart, 36.

Partners Kelly Reddington and Will Stewart created Titanium Fitness and opened a boxing gym in Saxmundham - Credit: Will Stewart/Titanium Fitness

Will said: "Growing up, there was never really anything to really do like boxing, there were some karate classes which I did growing up but when I was older, I wanted to do boxing.

"There was nothing around though so I ended up doing kickboxing and had to travel to Ipswich every day, and I have been going to Norwich for eleven years now to the professional gym there.

"I thought this area needed something like this, it needed somewhere where people don't have to travel.

The gym is equipped with a boxing ring, and punch bags - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We are incredibly excited for this. We have had a lot of messages from people saying this is just what the area needs."

The gym held an open day before the opening, which featured champion boxers and professional trainers, such as Derek Chisora's trainer sending a good luck message to the gym.

Will said: "The open day went really well. It was a great turnout, young and old people and had a lot of interest and lots of people signed up.

The gym was created to give people local to Saxmundham, the opportunity to have training equipment on their doorstep - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"You can see what this means to people round here already.

"One person said he travels to Martlesham and has done for a very long time so it is good for him to have something like this on his doorstep.

"People appreciate that round here, there is not much to do, and the way I look at it is, you can talk about it, but go and do something about it.

Kelly Reddington and Will Stewart have opened Titanium ABC gym in Saxmundham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I have been in lots of boxing gyms in my life, and a lot of them are chucked together with quite tacky stuff, but ours has good equipment, and has been well thought off and put together.

"Since opening it has been going really well. It has been busy, mainly in the evenings, and people new to boxing have signed up, with so many doing it that we have had to split classes for them. It has been manic."