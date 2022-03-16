Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store

Dot Ridgway (left) with son David and grandson George at Swiff Farm Butchers in Ashbocking, pictured in 2018 - Credit: Archant

A popular family-owned butchery is set to open a new store in a seaside town, the third since it started in 1972.

Swiss Farm butchers already has shops at Ashbocking and Great Bromley and will be opening in Aldeburgh on April 14.

Business owner David Ridgway said his parents used to visit Aldeburgh and he was a big fan of the town, so he wanted to open the new premises to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the business’ opening.

(From left to right) Dot Ridgway, her late husband John and son David, shortly after the opening of the Swiss Farm Butchers farmshop in Ashbocking in 1972 - Credit: Archant

He said the choice of location was ideal because the land offered space for car parking, in keeping with the other stores, while there were also views of the sea and good access from nearby Leiston.

He added: “We are pleased that we are there and are confident that it will have a nice feel about. There will be parking and views of the sea in the distance, while it is also local to Leiston.”

The layout of the new branch and the products on offer will be identical to the other shops, which have 40ft long counters and lots of meat on display.

The company was founded by Mr Ridgway’s mother Dot, who operated under the maxim that "good quality meat should not be a luxury, but should be affordable to everyone".

He added: “So that is how we have navigated the world from 1972 through good times and bad and if you always stay in tune with your customers and stay relevant to them, then you will succeed.”

And trade is still good despite challenges presented by the rise of out-of-town supermarkets and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new premises will offer all the traditional meats, including sausages, bacon, beef and a lot of chicken, Mr Ridgway said.

“I would like to think that people can go into any of our shops and it is all exactly the same so anybody will feel at home whichever shop they go in,” he added.

He said he wanted the Aldeburgh branch to have a "cool, modern feel" to it to attract customers in the town and surrounding area.