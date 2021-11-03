News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'We are different on the outside and inside': New coffee shop unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:35 PM November 3, 2021
A new coffee shop has opened in Sudbury, Suffolk 

A new coffee shop has opened in Sudbury, Suffolk - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

Bosses of a new coffee shop that has opened in Sudbury have hailed it as "probably their best one yet". 

Owners of TOAST have opened their fourth coffee house in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store in Market Place. 

The new team at the Sudbury store in Market Place

The new team at the Sudbury store in Market Place - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

The coffee house ensures that none of its waste goes to landfill and using only products that are easily recycled. Its revolutionary TOAST takeaway cups are one of the only 100% recyclable coffee cups

Co-founder Rob Ely said: "We would often hear ‘not another coffee shop’ from Sudbury residents. We do understand why people might think that, but we don’t feel that we are just another coffee shop.

"We are different on the outside and inside.

You may also want to watch:

"Since Costa was bought out by Coca Cola in 2019, the high street is dominated by coffee shops which are not ultimately UK based nor dedicated to supporting local.

"Following Brexit and Covid there has become a growing appetite to support local and British, and here at TOAST we’re championing just that.”

Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel 

Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
  2. 2 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  3. 3 Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement
  1. 4 Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail
  2. 5 'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe
  3. 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers
  4. 7 Four places in Suffolk officially serving up Good Food
  5. 8 Go-ahead for £100m road to serve new 9,000-home Colchester town
  6. 9 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
  7. 10 'I’m certain we have the best squad in the league' - Burns on Town's Wycombe win

TOAST is a chain of independent coffee shops in Essex founded by three friends - Robert, Daniel, and Louis- who all share the same passion to break the cookie cutter mould of a high street coffee chain.

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jacob Talbot-Lummis

Ipswich Crown Court

Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time

Jane Hunt

person
Harsher Covid-19 three-tier measures are set to be introduced when the lockdown ends Picture: CHARLO

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Two way traffic lights are already in use on Guildhall Lane in Wrentham, but next month the road will be temporarily closed

Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The River Cruise Restaurants crew in the lady florence, orford, suffolk, with their good food award

Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award

Timothy Bradford

person