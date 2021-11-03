'We are different on the outside and inside': New coffee shop unveiled

Bosses of a new coffee shop that has opened in Sudbury have hailed it as "probably their best one yet".

Owners of TOAST have opened their fourth coffee house in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store in Market Place.

The new team at the Sudbury store in Market Place - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

The coffee house ensures that none of its waste goes to landfill and using only products that are easily recycled. Its revolutionary TOAST takeaway cups are one of the only 100% recyclable coffee cups

Co-founder Rob Ely said: "We would often hear ‘not another coffee shop’ from Sudbury residents. We do understand why people might think that, but we don’t feel that we are just another coffee shop.

"We are different on the outside and inside.

"Since Costa was bought out by Coca Cola in 2019, the high street is dominated by coffee shops which are not ultimately UK based nor dedicated to supporting local.

"Following Brexit and Covid there has become a growing appetite to support local and British, and here at TOAST we’re championing just that.”

Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

TOAST is a chain of independent coffee shops in Essex founded by three friends - Robert, Daniel, and Louis- who all share the same passion to break the cookie cutter mould of a high street coffee chain.