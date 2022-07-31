Planning approval granted for new gym and healthcare centre in west Suffolk

Plans have been approved for a new gym and healthcare centre in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Eddisons

Planning approval has been granted for a new gym and healthcare centre to open in one west Suffolk town.

Permission was granted by West Suffolk Council for James Mclaren Fitness to complete the letting of a warehouse unit in Bunting Road in Bury St Edmunds.

The fitness company, which will now trade under the name Eventus 22, is relocating from smaller premises in Mercers Road in order to "significantly expand".

Now, the construction of the gym and healthcare centre is set to begin, with the business opening six days a week once the move to the new site has been completed.

In a post on Instagram, the business said: "We've outgrown our current site after four years and our members deserve an upgrade.

"The new site is three times the size of our current gym so that it will allow us to service more residents in the local area and with plenty of training space.

"There will be a chill out area where you can grab a pre or post session coffee with the rest of the community.

"As well as changing rooms and showers so that you can train, shower and go about your business for the rest of the day."