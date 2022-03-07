Pie and mash shop brings a taste of the East End to Suffolk

The opening of the new Dixon and Young Pie and Mash business in Sudbury. L-R: Co-owner Sean Young, Sudbury Mayor Sue Ayres, Co-owner John Dixon - Credit: SEAN YOUNG/ DIXON AND YOUNG PIE AND MASH

A new business has opened aiming to bring authentic east London cuisine to the area.

Dixon and Young Pie and Mash has opened in Gainsborough Street, Sudbury, selling Angus mince beef pies, while the store also aims to sell jellied eels in the future.

The new premises opened on Saturday with an official ribbon-cutting involving Sudbury Mayor Sue Ayres.

John Dixon, who co-owns the business with Sean Young, said they had decided to open in Sudbury because there were a lot of ex-Londoners living in the area who would be familiar with the food on offer.

He said: “There are lots of London people living here. We did our research and we thought this would be a good spot to have it.”

The company has a factory in London and the Sudbury outlet is the first store, although there are hopes to open a second branch in Bury St Edmunds.