News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

New landlord pledges a change of tune for pub

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM April 2, 2022
Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston.

Jim Rowbotham is planning to host live bands at the Old Chequers at Friston. - Credit: Denise Bradley

New publicans are hoping to strike a chord with music fans by hosting live bands at their village hostelry. 

Jim Rowbotham, 44, has taken over the Old Chequers in Friston with his partner Maddie and daughter Cerys and is hoping to hold regular music nights, featuring bands including his own group Roach. 

He said there would be regular theme nights, along with folk music and quiz evenings to keep customers entertained. 

Jim Rowbotham, new landlord of the Old Chequers at Friston, with his daughter Cerys.

Jim Rowbotham, new landlord of the Old Chequers at Friston, with his daughter Cerys. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Rowbotham used to be an assistant head at Ormiston Denes Academy in Lowestoft but wanted a change of career and he was already familiar with the pub business from having played live at venues with his band. 

His partner, meanwhile, had also worked in pubs. 

“I wanted a change of career because I had been in education for a long while, but I wanted to be in the pub business because I had been in it before and I saw this opportunity had come up,” Mr Rowbotham said. 

The couple took over on March 18 after the previous owners had retired and moved to Lincolnshire. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub group owner toasts ‘massive’ win at awards event
  2. 2 School confirms teacher with 'offensive' mug is suspended
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town beaten in vital Cambridge clash
  1. 4 Decision to take place on first phase of 1,000-home development
  2. 5 Suffolk tomato producer is saved weeks after closing
  3. 6 Three arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raid east Suffolk homes
  4. 7 Town refuse to leave last chance saloon as they look to break Wes hoodoo
  5. 8 Road in mid Suffolk closed after crash between two cars
  6. 9 Two Suffolk woodlands named among best 'forest bathing' spots in England
  7. 10 Gang of five jailed for total of 28 years for drug dealing

Mr Rowbotham was born in Ipswich and has lived in Friston for the last 10 years, while his partner is originally from Hampshire. 

Jim Rowbotham, new landlord of the Old Chequers at Friston, which is to be a music pub with Jim and

Jim Rowbotham, new landlord of the Old Chequers at Friston, which is to be a music pub with Jim and his band Roach playing regularly. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The new owners have also retained the services of the award-winning chef who worked with the previous publicans, Dave Newton. 

“The pub was already in a good state when we took it over, but we will be looking to put our mark on it.  

“We have kept the chef, who is really good and we were flat out by Mothering Sunday, which was our second weekend in charge. One of the reasons we opened so quickly was because we wanted a first run on the weekend,” Mr Rowbotham added. 

He said the last landlords had made the pub "a really good, foodie pub" and he had been looking for a pub to run for about two years. 

Pubs
Suffolk
East Suffolk News
A12 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Bernice Warren appeared at Ipswich magistrates charged with having sex with a dog

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy

Dominic Bareham

person
ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian mother and daughter rehomed at 40-acre alpaca farm

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Badingham White Horse, which is set to reopen with new tenants

New tenant found for pub that took bookings while closed

Dominic Bareham

person
Police at Birds Croft in Great Livermere, where they may have found possible explosive devices.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man arrested after number of explosive materials found at village home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon