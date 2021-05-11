Published: 7:30 AM May 11, 2021

The company which previously ran the LP in Woolhall Street, Bury St Edmunds, appointed liquidators as a result of the pandemic. - Credit: Gregg Brown

The former manager of one of the most popular night spots in Bury St Edmunds is transforming the closed down space into a "premium" cocktail lounge and restaurant.

Verve Bar and Restaurant will open at the former LP, in the town's Woolhall Street, next month, rejuvenating the empty building and turning the two floors into a hybrid bar and restaurant.

Wes Roper, aged 22, had worked at the LP — run by East Anglian Venues — for more than five years before making his way up to manage the bar.

East Anglian Venues appointed liquidators earlier this year, owing £117,000, including £60,000 to Barclays Bank and £26,600 to Mike Garling, the firm's director.

The bar closed down as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but now Mr Roper is launching the new company with his brother Levi-Jack Roper, aged 20, and close friend Max Cunningham, 21.

Mr Roper said they want to "rejuvenate" the place, explaining it won't be too dissimilar to the former LP.

He said: "Mike the previous owner ran the bar successfully for many years and pre-Covid it was a nightclub, but last year we introduced a lounge bar on the top floor because of the restrictions.

"This was a real success, our customer base rose and the spend per head increased, so we want to bring that back.

"There will still be a dance floor but we will introduce more sofas and tables and create a premium cocktail lounge.

"It's really exciting and we hope to offer something at the premium end of the market."

Mr Roper said their aim is to offer an "experience based evening", and will still remain open into the early hours at the weekend.

His inspiration for the new venture comes from living at Sheffield for university, while Mr Cunningham lived in Nottingham, with the pair introduced to lounge bars and restaurants and seeing them be successful in bigger cities.

"Bury has been lacking something like this," explained Mr Roper.

"There is also a real pent up demand for getting back out, shown by people flocking to the pubs even when you can only sit outside.

"It feels like a great time to open up a new venue."

The trio also plan to refresh the menu but will continue to serve wood-fired pizzas, which LP was well known for.

The bar will be open from 11am to 11pm on weekdays, but will stay open until around 2am on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.