Published: 12:00 PM April 17, 2021

Anne Hawes (right), Gillian Beeson (left) and Amanda Sherring (centre) outside their new shop in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new vintage and pre-loved shop in Bury St Edmunds has said it has had an "amazing" first few days.

Luna House Preloved & Vintage Boutique opened in the heart of the town centre on Monday across three floors of 2 Buttermarket.

Anne Hawes, Gill Beeson, Helen Copeland and Amanda Sherring are the business partners behind the venture, which has sustainability at its heart.

Luna House stocks an eclectic mix of antique furniture, homeware, jewellery and pre-loved and original vintage clothing - which Anne says is addressing a shift away from fast fashion and towards longer-lasting possessions.

Luna House is based over three floors at the former Mistral shop in Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Luna House

Anne, from near Newmarket, said the new store is proving to be "really, really popular".

"We are basically finding ourselves being tagged left, right and centre on Instagram by people who have just found something and are sharing pictures of the item in their homes."

She added: "We have been really pleased with the reception we have got from the lovely people of Bury St Edmunds."

Luna House stocks vintage and pre-loved items. Some have been upcycled - Credit: Luna House

Anne and Gill still have their other shop in the town, 3catsVintage, which is where Anne, Gill, Helen and Amanda all got to know each other.

They bring varied backgrounds and skillsets to Luna House.

"Amanda is amazing at upcycling and Helen specialises particularly in original vintage clothing," said Anne, who for many years worked in the corporate world as a PA.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the team have had a long time to get Luna House "just so" and decided to "go for it" and open across three floors rather than just one.

The addition of Luna House to the town's shopping scene comes as vacant units are snapped up, with Abbeygate Street set to be fully let by the end of the month.

Non-essential shops reopened on Monday, April 12, as we reached the next stage in the government's roadmap for Covid restrictions being eased.

Find Luna House on Instagram and Facebook.








