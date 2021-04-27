First look at second phase of Notcutts garden centre revamp plans

Published: 6:00 AM April 27, 2021

The plans for phase two of Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre redevelopment - Credit: Notcutts

A Woodbridge garden centre is set for its next phase of development.

In June, Notcutts will build two large new canopies to create a covered area for customers and plants.

A new entrance will also be built close to the car park, on the left-hand side of the site.

Access from the road for customers will soon be via the roundabout. Delivery vehicles will be kept separate, using the existing access point.

Four new statement trees are also being planted to replace a partially diseased twisted willow tree, which will be removed.

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge, is "delighted" and "excited" by the next stage of improvements and modernisation.

"The new canopies and new entrance will really help to create an amazing experience for our customers and will add to the new restaurant, show garden and restored nature walk which can already be enjoyed," Mr Brooks added.

The Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre nature path, created in 2019 - Credit: Notcutts

Caroline Notcutt, vice-chairman of Notcutts Garden Centres, explained her "emotional connection" to the Woodbridge site, which was one of the first Notcutts Garden Centres to open in 1958.

"My great-grandfather, Roger Crompton Notcutt, enjoyed the wellbeing benefits of growing plants and being outdoors on this site when he founded Notcutts almost 125 years ago," she said.

“The garden centre is already at the green heart of the community where many come to be inspired by the wonderful displays of plants and nature."

Previously, a Notcutts Nature Walk - a historic woodland path which was restored as a new nature walk for the community - opened in July 2019.

The circular half-kilometre trail has been peppered with bird boxes, bat boxes and insect houses to attract a range of different species to the woodland.

Ms Notcutt added: "Our Nature Walk gives local people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits it can bring to health and wellbeing, as well as providing a home for many wildlife species.

"This re-development will further enhance the experience enjoyed by many of our visitors.”

The Notcutts Woodbridge restaurant - Credit: Notcutts

Its new restaurant, which was unveiled in March 2020, with an outdoor terrace is planned to re-open on May 17 in line with the government’s roadmap.

This second phase of redevelopment is expected to be completed by the end of the year.