News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

First look at second phase of Notcutts garden centre revamp plans

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:00 AM April 27, 2021   
The plans for phase two of Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre redevelopment

The plans for phase two of Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre redevelopment - Credit: Notcutts

A Woodbridge garden centre is set for its next phase of development. 

In June, Notcutts will build two large new canopies to create a covered area for customers and plants.

A new entrance will also be built close to the car park, on the left-hand side of the site.

Access from the road for customers will soon be via the roundabout. Delivery vehicles will be kept separate, using the existing access point.

Four new statement trees are also being planted to replace a partially diseased twisted willow tree, which will be removed. 

You may also want to watch:

Darren Brooks, general manager at Notcutts Woodbridge, is "delighted" and "excited" by the next stage of improvements and modernisation.

"The new canopies and new entrance will really help to create an amazing experience for our customers and will add to the new restaurant, show garden and restored nature walk which can already be enjoyed," Mr Brooks added.

A nature path with two people walking in Woodbridge

The Notcutts Woodbridge Garden Centre nature path, created in 2019 - Credit: Notcutts

Most Read

  1. 1 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
  2. 2 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
  3. 3 Twenty fire crews called to thatched roof blaze in Suffolk village
  1. 4 Forensics probe pub 'explosion' as three suffer 'life-changing' injuries
  2. 5 North Stander: 'I’m sure it will be very different next season, when Cook has built his own team'
  3. 6 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
  4. 7 Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to 'talented' Leiston artist who died in crash
  6. 9 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia
  7. 10 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams

Caroline Notcutt, vice-chairman of Notcutts Garden Centres, explained her "emotional connection" to the Woodbridge site, which was one of the first Notcutts Garden Centres to open in 1958. 

"My great-grandfather, Roger Crompton Notcutt, enjoyed the wellbeing benefits of growing plants and being outdoors on this site when he founded Notcutts almost 125 years ago," she said.

“The garden centre is already at the green heart of the community where many come to be inspired by the wonderful displays of plants and nature."

Previously, a Notcutts Nature Walk - a historic woodland path which was restored as a new nature walk for the community - opened in July 2019.

The circular half-kilometre trail has been peppered with bird boxes, bat boxes and insect houses to attract a range of different species to the woodland.

Ms Notcutt added: "Our Nature Walk gives local people the opportunity to enjoy the benefits it can bring to health and wellbeing, as well as providing a home for many wildlife species. 

"This re-development will further enhance the experience enjoyed by many of our visitors.”

People eating in a Notcutts restaurant in Woodbridge

The Notcutts Woodbridge restaurant - Credit: Notcutts

Its new restaurant, which was unveiled in March 2020, with an outdoor terrace is planned to re-open on May 17 in line with the government’s roadmap.

This second phase of redevelopment is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Planning
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook shouting instructions from the touchline.

'We're not far off a Sunday League team that has won a cup to play at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Former Suffolk police officer Daniel Jackson would have been sacked if he hadn't resigned. Stock Pic

Police called to deal with welfare concern in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way a

East Suffolk Council

£4million cost of education for developer of 340-home estate

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus