Published: 9:30 AM March 24, 2021

This week, we will be running a series of "Powering Your Future" stories focused on the fantastic career opportunities in East Anglia's exciting offshore wind industry. Here we speak to Gibb Safety & Survival about why a strong local supply chain is essential for offshore wind operations – and that means more jobs in East Anglia.

The development of ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE windfarm and the expansion of offshore energy along the East Anglian coast is good news not only for the energy sector, but also for the supply chain that supports it. As activity in the seas around the ports increases, jobs are created onshore at the firms working with developers – companies like Gibb Safety & Survival.

Gibb Safety & Survival – along with Gibb Tools & Supplies – have been supplying PPE and maintenance, repair and operation equipment to the energy sector for more than 70 years. It will supply the PPE for workers on the East Anglia ONE project, including protective clothing and working at height apparatus, as well as the rescue, survival and marine equipment gear needed for safely working offshore.

“We have been fortunate to work with some exceptional local suppliers on the East Anglia ONE project and Gibb Safety & Survival is another example of just how strong the supply chain is in this area,” said Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE project director at ScottishPower Renewables. The company has already committed £70 million to local suppliers delivering works across the East of England.

Gibb will also be maintaining and managing the PPE – working both offshore and in the company’s new £2 million state-of-the-art service and distribution hub in Great Yarmouth.

Twelve new members of staff were recruited for the hub, as well as two new apprentices: 18-year-old Scott Binze and 16-year-old Tyler Morse. They’ve been with the company for two months.

“I’ve already learnt a lot,” says Scott. Tyler agrees: “The work’s really engaging and we’re always busy.”

“As a business, we really believe in apprenticeships,” says Gibb’s director Terry Simmons. “They give the business what it needs and they can really work for the young people – especially those who don’t want to go down the academic route after school.”

The apprentices start in the warehouse, gradually expanding the areas they work in. “Our apprenticeship scheme is essentially teaching them about how the supply chain works – and as we’ve seen, supply chain drives everything,” says Terry.

“It’s a good career path and there are plenty of opportunities to move on within our business – whether into procurement, operations, sales, IT or another department. Or to another business,” he adds.

“We know we can’t hold onto everyone but it’s a compliment when our apprentices are sought by other businesses. If you lose someone to a good company, it’s a sign that you’re seen as a breeding ground for talent.”

