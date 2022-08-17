Orford butcher wins prestigious award second year running

Diane and Andrew Page owners of Orford meat shed have won Butchers shop of the year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A butchers shop in Suffolk has won a prestigious award for a "totally unexpected" second year in a row.

Orford Meat Shed has picked up the Butchers Shop of the Year for London and South East once again.

Owners Diane and Andrew Page, who live in Ipswich, founded the business in November 2015, after wanting to finish working for others and start a business for themselves.

The business is run from an old carpenters shed in Orford, which, when the couple took over, had no water, no electricity, and took them 10 months to open the shop.

In order to win this award, the shop had to be nominated by customers, and is judged on three major things, quality of product, customer service, and knowledge of what is being sold.

Diane, 57, said: "It was totally unexpected when we won it for the second year in a row.

"To get it once is wow, we have succeeded and got to where we wanted to be, but to win it for a second year is amazing.

"It is down to the support of the customers as well though, if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have a business."

Diane and her husband Andrew, 59, focus heavily on providing great customer service, believing it is the main thing.

Diane continued: "We thought take a step back, take the time to talk to customers.

"Some customers come in with recipes and they talk to Andrew who advises them on type of meat and size.

"It is so nice to take a step back and put that customer service in and we do deliveries all the way home throughout all the little villages.

"We leave work, and sometimes it takes us two hours to get home because of all the deliveries we do.

"That delivery might be the only chance for customers to see someone that week, the might only want sausages, but they also want to have a chat and some interaction."

With their win, the company has been awarded with a glass trophy, a certificate which they have framed and will hang up inside the shop, and a full-page spread in a specialist magazine.