Buyer sought for thriving village pub and campsite

The owners of an award-winning pub and campsite have spoken of their pride in how the business has been transformed over the last ten years, as they seek a buyer to continue their work.

Marie Smith and her business partner Mark Sealey have decided to move on from the Sweffling White Horse and Alde Garden campsite near Saxmundham, which they bought 14 years ago as a derelict pub and overgrown beer garden.

Since then and through their hard work, they have created a thriving village business recognised by industry body the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

However, they now feel the time is right to search for new owners to carry the businesses forward and have decided to sell, although they will continue to run the business until a new owner has been found.

White Horse pub in Sweffling has been put up for sale - Credit: Gregg Brown

In a statement to customers on the Sweffling White Horse Facebook page, Miss Smith added: “These ten years have been the most incredible and privileged opportunity for us and where we have given of ourselves, you have given back so much more.

“Yet, after much consideration, conversation and soul-searching, we have both come to feel very strongly that the time has now come to quite literally hand over the reins of the campsite to someone new.”

The current owners also pledged to stay ‘with you all, until such time as we have found someone suitable who shares our passion for people, our business values and ethical sensibilities.’

Both the pub and campsite are being sold together, which were originally bought in 2008 with the aim of creating an ‘ecologically-friendly business.’

However, the pub needed a lot of renovation work and was not opened until 2011.

During their time in charge, the owners have championed local businesses, festivals, musicians and artists and have created a community hub.

As yet, the publicans are not sure what they will do once a buyer has been found, although they plan to stay in the local area.

“We can’t even begin to imagine how much we will miss it here, and leaving will be a momentous day for everyone (whenever it may be), but we are already looking with great hope and optimism towards a future of new and exciting opportunities, both for us, for Alde Garden and The White Horse,” Miss Smith said.

They are appealing for a new buyer to come forward. For more information, visit

https://www.daltonsbusiness.com/listing/well-established-quirky-holiday-leisure-for-sale-DB1315922/