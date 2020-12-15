Published: 6:00 AM December 15, 2020

From left, Zoe Hill, Scott Russell and Jon Reed of Paddy & Scott's - Credit: Paddy & Scott's

A Suffolk coffee company and café chain has undergone a management shake-up after taking some “tough” business decisions .

Paddy & Scott’s has appointed two new directors, while Scott Russell continues as business founder.

Former brand director Jon Reed has been promoted to managing director, while former senior account director Zoe Hill becomes operations director.

The firm said it had used the time during the pandemic lockdown to “kick the tyres of the business” and refocus on producing "beautiful" coffee.

“This has resulted in some really tough business decisions, but ultimately has helped the firm refocus its ambitions,” the company said.

“We are coming through this pandemic as a really focused, profitable and sustainable business,” said Mr Russell.

“When Covid-19 struck, Jon took a big gamble on e-commerce with www.paddyandscotts.shop and since then we have invested £100,000 in creating a new web store that is flourishing, with sales increasing by 2,100% year-on-year and customer service engagement levels through the roof.”

The firm has also just opened a new Barista Training Academy on Ipswich waterfront and is set to open its largest café to date as part of the Northern Gateway development in Colchester in Easter 2021.

“Jon has been with the business for nearly three years and in that time has been responsible for securing the largest international coffee contracts in the organisation’s history and embodies our values of boldness, fuelled, ambitious and proud,” said Mr Russell.

Ms Hill joined Paddy & Scott’s in 2014 in an office administration role.

"It’s a proud moment to see Zoe join the board and a reward for working through every role in the company," said Mr Russell.

“Now a shareholder, Zoe is leading a transformation project around data and technology that is really revolutionising how Paddy & Scott’s operates.

"This promotion is reward for Zoe’s dynamic and non-nonsense approach. Every business needs an operator like Zoe.”

Ms Hill said: “I’m so proud of how we’ve used the last six months to strengthen our business and, more importantly, how we’ve supported our partners, suppliers and customers.

"2021 is a big year for Paddy & Scott’s and we’ve never been in better shape.”