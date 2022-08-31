News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Plans submitted for Papa John's takeaway in Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 1:32 PM August 31, 2022
Location of proposed Papa John's Stowmarket

The Papa John's would be located next to Stowmarket's PureGym Local, on Gipping Way. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted for a Papa John's takeaway in Stowmarket.

The pizza chain has lodged its plans for the proposed Gipping Way takeaway to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The takeaway would be located next to PureGym Local - and be open from 11am to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 11am to 2am Thursday to Saturday.

A customer reception area and sales counter - and a rear kitchen area - are included in the plans alongside some existing service doors being replaced by a new shop front and entrance to the takeaway.

The planning statement for the project - prepared by Smith Jenkins - says: "The proposed use would assist in maintaining the vitality and viability of the town centre through the bringing back into economic use a town centre unit that has been vacant for a number of years.

"This would enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre and encourage footfall in the vicinity of the unit."

 A decision on the plans is expected in October.

Retail
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

HMM Stockholm spotted at anchor off Lowestoft and Southwold.

Live

One of the world's largest cargo ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Wells RNLI crew were called out to rescue a man cut off by the tide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coastguard

RNLI called to reports of 'unresponsive' casualty on beach

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the garden village on the North Of Lowestoft Consultation website.

East Suffolk Council

New 1,300 home garden village and major developments earmarked

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The cottage is in Winston, near Debenham

See inside 'charming' mid Suffolk cottage up for sale for £475k

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon