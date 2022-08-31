Plans submitted for Papa John's takeaway in Suffolk town

The Papa John's would be located next to Stowmarket's PureGym Local, on Gipping Way. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted for a Papa John's takeaway in Stowmarket.

The pizza chain has lodged its plans for the proposed Gipping Way takeaway to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The takeaway would be located next to PureGym Local - and be open from 11am to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 11am to 2am Thursday to Saturday.

A customer reception area and sales counter - and a rear kitchen area - are included in the plans alongside some existing service doors being replaced by a new shop front and entrance to the takeaway.

The planning statement for the project - prepared by Smith Jenkins - says: "The proposed use would assist in maintaining the vitality and viability of the town centre through the bringing back into economic use a town centre unit that has been vacant for a number of years.

"This would enhance the vitality and viability of the town centre and encourage footfall in the vicinity of the unit."

A decision on the plans is expected in October.