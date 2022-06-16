Plans for solar park in Suffolk town submitted
- Credit: Google Maps
Plans have been submitted for a solar park in Sudbury.
The project has been submitted to Babergh District Council by JCS Hi-Torque, a company that manufactures specialist equipment for industrial applications, and which owns a factory on the site at Chilton industrial estate.
The scheme includes 1,764 panels, capable of producing 803 MWh (megawatt hour) per year, on vacant land adjacent to the factory.
The planning statement for the project, produced by RTPI, says: "The company is seeking to reduce its carbon footprint and protect itself against future energy price rises by supplying the majority of its energy needs from the proposed solar park.
"The proposal enables use of renewable energy which would provide 75% of the energy needs of the existing employment use.
"It would remove significant amounts of carbon and insures against future energy price rises, thereby securing the existing employment use and benefitting the environment."
A decision on the plans is expected by the end of July.
