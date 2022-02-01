Plans for 15 holiday lodges given green light
- Credit: Google Earth
Plans for 15 new holiday lodges at a popular site near Eye have been given the go-ahead by Mid Suffolk District Council.
The new lodges at Oak Lodge Escape, in Brome, will add to the holiday accommodation currently on offer at the site, which includes luxury bell tents and wooden cabins.
Extending the site, which is located close to several tourist attractions including Eye Castle and Thornham walks, will also benefit local pubs and services, according to the business.
The planning statement, prepared by Phil Cobbold Planning, reads: "The proposed holiday lodges will enable the enterprise to extend the range of accommodation on site.
"The proposal fulfils the economic objective of sustainable development as guests staying at the site will help to sustain the viability and vitality of local shops, services and tourism attractions thereby helping to safeguard local jobs and providing benefit to the rural economy.
"It is well documented that spending time with nature and being in natural surroundings is very important to the sense of wellbeing.
"Furthermore, by providing cycles for guest use, the development will help to encourage healthy lifestyles.
Most Read
- 1 No more signings likely... with Matete set for Sunderland
- 2 Deadline Day Recap: All the Ipswich Town and League news before transfer window closes
- 3 Tribute to 'caring' mum, 43, who loved family holidays and fishing
- 4 Man arrested as armed police attend incident near paramedic station
- 5 What to expect from Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day with ins and outs possible
- 6 Town accept Charlton offer for Fraser as midfielder heads to exit
- 7 Two teenage boys injured after falling through roof
- 8 Two former Town bosses linked with Sunderland vacancy after Johnson exit
- 9 Planning application expected soon for 150 homes on edge of town
- 10 Nolan contract terminated... these are the clubs who want him
"This proposal will benefit rural businesses by providing more trade and custom for local pubs and other local services."