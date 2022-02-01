Plans for 15 holiday lodges given green light

Oak Lodge Escape, near Eye, have had plans for new holiday lodges granted planning permission. - Credit: Google Earth

Plans for 15 new holiday lodges at a popular site near Eye have been given the go-ahead by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The new lodges at Oak Lodge Escape, in Brome, will add to the holiday accommodation currently on offer at the site, which includes luxury bell tents and wooden cabins.

Extending the site, which is located close to several tourist attractions including Eye Castle and Thornham walks, will also benefit local pubs and services, according to the business.

The planning statement, prepared by Phil Cobbold Planning, reads: "The proposed holiday lodges will enable the enterprise to extend the range of accommodation on site.

"The proposal fulfils the economic objective of sustainable development as guests staying at the site will help to sustain the viability and vitality of local shops, services and tourism attractions thereby helping to safeguard local jobs and providing benefit to the rural economy.

"It is well documented that spending time with nature and being in natural surroundings is very important to the sense of wellbeing.

"Furthermore, by providing cycles for guest use, the development will help to encourage healthy lifestyles.

"This proposal will benefit rural businesses by providing more trade and custom for local pubs and other local services."



