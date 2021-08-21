Published: 12:00 PM August 21, 2021

Scott Phipps, owner of new game shop Aardvarks and Dragons in Woodbridge - Credit: Danielle Booden

A new independent business is looking to bring the joy of tabletop gaming to the shores of the River Deben.

Aardvarks and Dragons is set to open soon in Woodbridge in the historic Whisstocks area of the town.

The shop will be run by local man Scott Phipps who has been planning the project for some time.

“I have always wanted to have a gaming shop,” he said.

“Some people think it’s mad to do it in this time but I thought 'why not?'."

The shop will be selling a range of well-known tabletop games like Warhammer 40k as well as card games like Pokémon and Magic the Gathering but won't be selling video games.

“I want to have some toys in there as well, some 80s stuff and other vintage things,” said Mr Phipps.

Game tabletops at Aardvarks and Dragons in Woodbridge - Credit: Danielle Booden

Gamers will also be able to physically to get grips with a number of their favourite games instore as well through the specially set up games areas.

Mr Phipps had hoped to be able to open his new business earlier but various delays pushed back the shop’s opening until now.

“We were hoping to open in October last year,” he said.

“But we had to wait for planning considerations to be decided.”

When the plans initially went in there had been some concerns from local residents about the potential noise the shop might bring, particularly later in the day.

Gamers will be able to get to grips with a number of tabletop games - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Phipps was quick to assure them that wouldn’t be an issue.

“I totally understand them,” he said. “But it’s not going to be loud. It’s not a noisy sort of thing.”

The shop is set to be unlike anything else currently on offer in the town and Mr Phipps thinks it will be a good addition to the independent business community in the town.

“Woodbridge is the perfect location. I just love independent businesses.”

The Whisstocks area of the town has been growing in popularity in recent years as more and more businesses and restaurants move down to the riverside area.

“I want us all to work together,” he said. “We are trying to make the high street work again.”

Final preparations are currently being made to Aardvarks and Dragons ahead of the shop's expected opening later this month.