22-year-old opens new Pokémon store at Suffolk shopping centre

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:23 AM October 5, 2022
Kieran Singleton has opened a Pokémon-themed store at Stonham Barns, in mid Suffolk

A Pokémon superfan has opened up a new store selling collectibles and trading cards at a shopping centre in mid Suffolk.

Collector Kieran Singleton, who has been a fan of the series since he was a child, has opened GG Trading Cards and Collectibles in Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket.

The 22-year-old's store also sells merchandise from other popular franchises, such as Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Harry Potter, with many products sourced from gaming exhibitions and shows.

The opening comes after Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, another huge Pokémon fan, announced a surprise collaboration with the series with a new song.

Mr Singleton said: "GG Trading Cards and Collectibles was a hobby that snowballed into a business.  I have a business partner – another collector – who was willing to open a shop with me and so I thought: 'why not?'

The store sells a range of pop culture products

"We have customers as young as three and four years old and some who are in their 50s and 60s. It appeals to so many people."

Mr Singleton's girlfriend, Terri Greaves, also works in the shop.

She said: "Kieran is such a collectables enthusiast.  If anyone can grow this business, he can. 

"He has spent so much time sourcing the products that he’s an expert on most of the collections. It is a pastime that never grows old."

